Photonic ICs (PIC) Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2027: Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Infinera, Intel

Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC), functions analogous to electronic ICs, utilizes photons instead of electrons to carry data. Photons, unit of light, travels comparably much faster than other data carriers, hence data transfer speed has increased dramatically. Global photonic ICs market is expected to rise at a remarkable rate as it offers substantial enhancements in system size, power intake, cost, and dependability.

The report also includes all the critical and decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Photonic ICs (PIC) Market.

Companies Mentioned:-

– Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

– Infinera Corporation

– JDS Uniphase Corporation

– Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

– Avago Technologies Ltd.

– Intel Corporation

– NeoPhotonics Corporation.

– Agilent Technologies

– Ciena Corporation

– Emcore Corporation

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Photonic ICs (PIC) Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Photonic ICs (PIC) at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Photonic ICs (PIC) Market.

Optical communications is a leading application sector in the photonic IC market, whereas biophotonics and sensing are the other key application segments. Even though the present-day input from optical signal processing segment is the minimum, it is anticipated to witness strong progress post the commercialization of quantum computing.

