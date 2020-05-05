Plasma Lighting Market Latest Innovations, Future Scope and Market Trends

Due to their multiple benefits, plasma lightings are widely used in industries like horticulture and indoor farming. Since these lights can effectively mimic sun’s spectrum, they are the best fit for greenhouse industry. Plasma lights have 100 CRI (Color Rendering Index) rating, which make these lights closest to the novel concept of ‘bottled sunlight’. This, as a result, propels optimal photosynthesis for plants, and hence plasma lights are extensively used by businesses to boost the production of crops throughout the year. Backed by these advantages, the global plasma lighting market is expected to witness a robust growth in the forecast period of 2019–2027.

A report by Transparency Market Research offers insights that can help readers have a clear picture of the dynamics of the market. The report provides detailed analysis of the global plasma lighting market in perspective of challenges, opportunities, developments, and trends.

Global Plasma Lighting Market: Notable Developments and Competitive Landscape

Currently the global plasma lighting market has a handful of players who dominate the landscape, making it a consolidated market. Looking at lucrative opportunities such as growing demands in various industries and untapped regional markets, various new players are jostling to tap these opportunities in the market. This influx of players is making the present scenario quite competitive.

Several players are incorporating strategies such as new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions to withstand the competition. These strategies allow the players to consolidate their shares or positions in the global plasma lighting market.

By launching new products, companies showcase their technical expertises which help them attract new customers boosting their profit quotient. Moreover, it also opens doors for other players to upgrade their portfolios in the domain, which further generates better revenue potential for them.

In August 2018, Creavision Ltd. launched its latest UV420 HEP plasma grow-lights at Autopot Show. The plasma light is capable to produce visible green and blue spectrum along with UV-A and UV-B light. Looking at the advantages, The Greenhouse Effect, a hydroponics company, ordered the plasma lights from Creavision. The Greenhouse Effect has been using the plasma lights to boost the quality of its products.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

