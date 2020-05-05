Robotic Drilling Market Trends and Impacting Factor’s Applications to 2026

Global Robotic Drilling Market: Introduction

Robotic drilling is defined as an automation system developed for drilling operations in the oil & gas industry. Robotic drilling offers benefits to the oil & gas industry such as less drilling times, safer operations, multi-sensor measurements, mass production, high drilling capacity, and more predictability than human driven rigs. Robotic drilling companies possess the expertise for building robotic hardware and software to program and control the robots on oil & gas rigs. Robotic drilling is the best alternative to manual drilling.

Based on end-use industry, the robotic drilling market can be segmented into onshore and offshore industry. Onshore industry is a key end-user industry because installation of drill floor automation in onshore rigs is less complex. Moreover, offshore rigs require large capital investments and operate in dynamic and harsh environments. In terms of installation, the robotic drilling market can be classified into new builds and retrofits. The retrofit segment is expected to account for significant market share due to increase in demand for safety requirements, efficiency of the existing rigs, and focus on low human intervention during drilling. Based on type, the robotic drilling market can be divided into hardware and software. The software segment is estimated to hold a dominant share of the robotic drilling market.

Robotic Drilling Market: Market Overview

Current developments in robotic drilling include the hydraulic arm that removes drill-pipe from setback to well center and thereby reduces human involvement and saves time. Another trend observed in the robotic drilling markets is designing multi-stack robots and pipe handling robots. Multi-stack robots reduce the involvement of humans as well as enhance efficiency. Pipe-handling robots are capable of picking up a pipe from the horizontal position, bring to vertical position, building and moving stands, handling multiple sizes, and changing all the tools for operating various functions within the boundaries set by the existing drilling structure.

Leading market players are largely investing in research and development of electric robots and electric roughnecks for the oil & gas industry that are capable of lifting large weights and perform human tasks without compromising on quality. Electric robots use artificial intelligence that can fix the weight of items and adjust the acceleration speed and movements in accordance with the size and weight of materials that are being lifted. This technology is fueling the robotics drilling market by creating fully automatic robotized drill floors and eliminating outside sensors on the rig floor.

Nowadays, the robotic drilling market is increasingly focusing on the plug and play system of the drill floor. The plug and play system is able to operate automatically just by plugging into power supplies and communication cables and can be remotely controlled offsite in an offshore office, on land, or on a surface vessel.

