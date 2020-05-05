Seaweed Market with Top Countries Data: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Driving Factors, Distributors, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment, Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

Seaweed is called macrophytic algae or microalgae that is grown in the shallow waters. It is used as a natural alternative owing to its antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties. These properties of seaweed also help to control blood pressure and blood cholesterol level. Seaweed is available in various forms, and the extracts are widely used across the food, feed and fertilizers industries. Seaweed is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fiber, necessary amino acids, and vitamins A, B, C, and E. It also provides health benefits by improving digestion and weight management. Furthermore, they consist of various essential minerals such as calcium, iodine, iron, copper, selenium, magnesium, manganese, and zinc. Seaweed is rich in phytonutrients, including sulfated polysaccharides that have anti-inflammatory, and antiviral.

Seaweed Market is driven by increasing use of seaweed into various herbal products and raising awareness of the use of multiple species of seaweed into food and feed applications. Also, high volume of seaweed consumption into hydrocolloid production coupled with upsurge demand from European countries further propel the growth of the seaweed market. However, excessive consumption of seaweed may lead to health issues is anticipated to be a major restraining factor for the seaweed market. Moreover, increasing use of seaweed in biofuel may create a new market opportunity for the market player over the projected period.

Key Players: Annie Chun’s, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Chase Organics, CJ FOODS. INC., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,, gimMe Health Foods Inc., Irish Seaweeds, Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, Inc., Mara Seaweed, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global seaweed market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The seaweed market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

