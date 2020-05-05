Silica-based Matting Agents Market : Rise in Consumers Preference for Low Gloss to Reach US$ 782.6 Mn by 2026

The global silica-based matting agents market was valued at US$ 496.6 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.29% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Silica-based Matting Agents Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) Rise in demand for silica-based matting agents from the wood coatings segment drives the global market. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global silica-based matting agents market.

To know more, Request [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=64314

Rise in Consumers Preference for Low Gloss and Matt Surface Finishes

Currently, demand for paints and coatings with low-gloss matte finish is lesser than that for paints and coatings with glossy finish. End-users, especially in the consumer industry such as the automotive sector, prefer glossy finishes. Therefore, demand for paints and coatings with low-gloss matte finishes is rising at a moderate pace. Matting agents are extensively employed in architectural coatings due to the high preference for low-gloss finishes.

Customer preference for low-sheen, low-gloss, and matte-finish products is rising due to the increase in awareness about the benefits of low-glare products. Low-gloss surfaces prove to be less disturbing visually, especially in larger spaces. Rise in demand for matte finishes and growth of end-user industries such as automotive and construction are anticipated to fuel the demand for matting agents in various coating formulations, especially wood and coil coating formulations, during the forecast period.

For More Information,Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=64314

Technological Incompatibility with UV-cured Coatings to Restrain Market

Demand for UV-cured coatings has been increasing significantly in the last few years. Major factors influencing the choice of coatings for any application include cycle times, cost efficiency, and emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Currently, the matting agents technology is not compatible with UV-cured coatings. Therefore, rise in preference for UV-cured coatings is anticipated to hamper the silica-based matting agents market in the next few years, unless an alternative matting technology, which is compatible with UV-cured coatings, is developed.