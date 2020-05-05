Thiophanate Methyl Market Estimated to Flourish by 2023

Lime Sulfur is a blend of calcium polysulfides, which is manufactured through the reaction of sulfur and calcium hydroxide. Lime sulfur is primarily used as an insecticide and fungicide in horticulture industry. It is applied in aqueous solution form on various plants especially roses and fruits such as raspberries and blackberries. In addition to these plants and trees, lime sulfur in dilute formulations is also used in treatment of pets such as dogs and cats to treat diseases such as ringworm and other skin related infections. The growth in horticulture coupled with demand from veterinary industry is anticipated to drive the market for lime sulfur in the next six years. The demand for lime sulfur is expected to remain modest in developed regions such as North America and Europe owing to the several restrictions imposed on the fungicides and pesticides in general. Whereas, developing nations across Asia Pacific region such as India and China are expected to have rising demand for lime sulfur in the next few years majorly due increased green house horticulture industry.

Lime sulfur is usually manufactured in different concentrations based on the requirement of the plants and duration during which lime sulfur is applied. Lime sulfur primarily finds its application in horticulture industry as a fungicide and insecticide. The horticulture industry is gaining significant importance across the globe considering the ever increasing demand for vegetables and fruits. The increase in fungal infections coupled with rising menace from insects affects the overall quality of the fruits and vegetables. Lime sulfur acts as a major insecticide and fungicide which inhibits the growth of fungi on the trees and plants. Lime sulfur is used in controlling scale insects and other diseases spores. Lime sulfur is also used for numerous trees for treatment for numerous fungal infections and insects including apple (blister mite, rust mite, brown mite, European red mite), cherries (coryneum blight and powdery mildew), grapes (anthracnose and mildew), peaches (peach curl leaf) and plums (powdery mildew). Additionally, the expanding market of floriculture is also expected to drive the market for lime sulfur in the next six years. Moreover, the veterinary industry is also driving the market for lime sulfur for treatment for pet animals. Furthermore, the lime sulfur is also used in bonsai preservation and giving the bonsai exquisite outlook. Thus in a nutshell, the strong growth in horticulture industry along with demand from veterinary industry is anticipated to act as a major driver for the lime sulfur industry.

The growth of horticulture industry primarily due to rising need of vegetables and fresh fruits is expected to act as a major driver for lime sulfur in Asia Pacific region which is anticipated to be the fastest growing market. Additionally, the demand for lime sulfur is expected to remain high in the countries such as China and India due to escalating need for higher yield for fulfilling the increasing food demand from the constantly rising population. Moreover, the changing lifestyle and growing demand for nutritious vegetables and fruits is further boosting the need for better pesticides and insecticides treating various fungal infections. In addition to horticulture, the global veterinary industry is also expected to drive the lime sulfur market in the next six years. Furthermore, as lime sulfur is highly effective against numerous classes of fungi and insects, makes lime sulfur an economical solution for treatment of various types of fungi and insects. All these factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the global lime sulfur market in general.

Some of the key manufacturers of lime sulfur are North Country Organics, Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc., Miller Chemical & Fertilizer Co., and Graus Chemicals.

