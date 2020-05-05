Vinyl Chloride Monomer Market 2025 By Bayer AG, Mexichem, Nova Chemical, and Chemson Group.

Vinyl chloride monomer is considered one of the most significant commodity chemicals available in the chemical industry. It is a colorless, flammable gas at room temperature. Vinyl chloride monomer is primarily used in the production of polyvinyl chloride, is employed mainly in the building & construction industry. Vinyl chloride monomer is produced commercially by combining hydrocarbon feedstock, which is obtained by cracking natural gas or petroleum, with elemental chlorine. It is generally stored as a liquid under pressure and evaporates readily at ambient temperature. Vinyl chloride monomer gets polymerized if it is exposed to elevated temperatures. It is used in the production of ethylene diamine and chlorinated solvents.

The vinyl chloride monomer market is primarily driven by the increase in demand from the building & construction industry. Vinyl chloride monomer is used in siding, roofing, water distribution, wire and cable insulation, window frames, etc. in the building & construction industry. Industrial processes such as landfill liners, piping used in food processing, and chemical processing are also driving the market for vinyl chloride monomer. Advancements in medical technologies and emergence of advanced medical devices are also propelling the global vinyl chloride monomer market, as vinyl chloride monomer is majorly used in the production of blood and intravenous bags, kidney dialysis, blood transfusion, cardiac catheters, and artificial heart valves. Rise in demand for vinyl chloride monomer in the automotive industry is also augmenting the global vinyl chloride monomer market. Global environmental concerns such as carbon emission and global warming along with health related issues are likely to hamper the vinyl chloride monomer market in the near future. However, this trend is likely to change due to the advancements in the production of bio-based vinyl chloride monomer.

In terms of raw material, the global vinyl chloride monomer market can be segmented into ethylene, chlorine, and oxygen. Based on application, the vinyl chloride monomer market can be divided into building & construction, healthcare, agriculture, and electrical.

Key players operating in the vinyl chloride monomer market include Bayer AG, Mexichem, Nova Chemical, and Chemson Group.

