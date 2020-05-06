Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market – Economic Cars to Widen End-use Base

This advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology is not only tasked with the ensuring pedestrian and vehicle safety but it also enhances the driving experience. As such, it is increasingly becoming an inseparable component of the modern automobiles, which is driving the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market. The technology finds rapid adoption among the commercial as well as passenger vehicles as well.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Robert Bosch Stiftung Gmbh, DENSO Corporation, Harman International Industries, Delphi Automotive Company, and Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd are few prominent companies in the global advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market.

A comprehensive study on the global advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market has been prepared by Transparency Market Research (TMR), from 2019 to 2027. The market is prophesized to rise at a double-digit growth rate of 13% CAGR.

Read Report Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=34301

Rise in the Sales of Luxury Vehicles to Propel Growth of the Market in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market is likely to experience rapid growth. Much of the growth of the region is attributed to the augmented sales of luxury vehicles together with growing concern about safety amongst the consumers. The demand for safety is gaining considerable traction amongst consumers particularly in countries like Japan, South Korea, and China.

In addition to that, increasing levels of disposable income together with rapid growth in the production of automobiles in China and India are further boosting advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market in the region. Unavailability of suitable infrastructure in many of the developing countries are restraining the growth of the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market are restraining the growth of the regional market.

Rapid Technological Advancement Favor Growth of the Market in Forthcoming Years

Many factors play a decisive role in the double-digit growth rate of the global advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market. Increased requirement for both comfort and safety at the time of driving plays a significant role in the growth of the market over assessment tenure. Apart from that, strict rule and regulations regarding the safety and security of the vehicle are likely to add impetus to the expansion of the global advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market.

Rapid technological advancement characterizes the production of multifunctional system and advanced driver assistance systems, thereby providing substantial growth opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. Advanced driver assistance system comes with various benefits like a reduced rate of accidents on the road, which decreases the loss of life and property. Drivers are warned of potential danger by the advanced driver assistance systems. It assists drivers in the maintenance of control over the situation and help in the prevention of accidents and could also diminish the severity of accidents if any.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=34301

On the other hand, complicated structure and high initial cost are likely to impede the growth of the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market. Apart from that, lower efficiency in adverse weather conditions is also predicted to hamper the growth of the market.

[wp-rss-aggregator]