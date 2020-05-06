Alternative Protein Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2019-2027 With Key Players Such as Agriprotein Holdings Ltd,Cargill Incorporated,Corbion Biotech Inc.

The Alternative Protein market to Alternative Protein sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Alternative Protein market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Alternative protein refers to the protein sources that are derived from plants. This protein is associated with meat-free and dairy-free diets. These proteins are classified into insect-based, plant-based, and lab-grown meat. Alternative protein provides a substantial amount of protein but requires less natural inputs to produce then the most common protein sources, meat, and fish. Proteins are composed of different sequences of amino acids and are found in almost all whole foods. Protein is responsible for building lean body tissue and providing the elements needed for digestive enzymes.

Rising demand for protein-rich food coupled with a decrease in the consumption of meat in developed countries is projected to boost the alternative protein market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing incidences of intolerance toward animal protein further provide a significant market opportunity for the key players operating in the alternative protein market. The rising vegan population in developed and developing countries is forecast to propel the demand for alternative protein. However, a lack of awareness among the consumers in developing countries globally is projected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Agriprotein Holdings Ltd,Cargill Incorporated,Corbion Biotech Inc.,DuPont,Glanbia PLC,Ingredion Incorporated,Kerry Group,MGP,Roquette Foods,The Archer Daniels Midland Company

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Alternative Protein industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and Alternative Protein are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The global alternative protein market is segmented on the basis of source type and application. On the basis of source type, the alternative protein market is segmented into plant protein, mycoprotein, algal protein, insect protein, and others. The alternative protein market on the basis of the application is classified into food, beverage, dietary supplement, feed industry, and others.

The Alternative Protein market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

