Antenna Switch Modules Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years 2019 – 2027

Antenna Switch Modules:

An antenna switch module is an electronic small-package module that integrates a high-power-capable switch with passive-function circuits

Antenna switch modules are mostly adopted in smartphones from HTC and RIM, WWAN dongles and modules

The global antenna switch modules market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for antenna switch modules for use in various applications of the telecommunications industry

Key Drivers of Global Antenna Switch Modules Market

Antenna switch modules are extensively used in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices.

are extensively used in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. These modules are designed to transmit signal through low-pass harmonic filters with low insertion loss. Increasing sales of smartphones and mobile devices are likely to drive the global market for antenna switch modules during the forecast period. Sales of smartphones have been increasing at a rapid rate in developing countries such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brazil.

Companies operating in the global antenna switch modules market are investing to expand their product portfolios and improve their distribution networks. They have adopted strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, development of new products, joint ventures, and expansions to cater to the increasing demand for antenna switch modules in different regions.

Increasing demand for smartphones and mobile devices with antenna switch modules is expected to drive the global antenna switch modules market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific Market to Witness Attractive Opportunities

Rising FDIs (foreign direct investments) in various industries in developing economies of Asia Pacific are likely to fuel the antenna switch modules market in the region during the forecast period

The antenna switch modules market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at the most rapid pace during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Middle East & Africa. This can be attributed to increasing investments in industries in these regions.

The telecommunications industry in the region is expected to expand in the near future. This, in turn, is expected to boost the global antenna switch modules market during the forecast period.

High Technological Costs to Hinder Global Market

The technological cost of antenna switch modules is high. For the development of new antenna switch modules for use in wireless applications, continuous innovations are required.

This is expected to increase expenditure associated with research and development. This, in turn, is anticipated to hamper the global antenna switch modules market during the forecast period.

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Antenna Switch Modules Market

In terms of region, the global antenna switch modules market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. North America is anticipated to hold a major share of the global antenna switch modules market during the forecast period.

North America is a major region of the global antenna switch modules market, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. North America is anticipated to hold a major share of the global antenna switch modules market during the forecast period, due to presence of major players in the region.

Increase in the demand for antenna switch modules from the telecommunications industry in North America is expected to fuel the demand for antenna switch modules in the region during the forecast period

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global antenna switch modules market is highly concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25%–30% of the market share. A few of the key players operating in the global antenna switch modules market are:

Analog Devices, Inc.

ABACOM Technologies Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

TDK Electronics AG

