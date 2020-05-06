Beer Market Increasing Demand With Leading Players Budweiser, Heineken, Carlsberg, Guinness

The ‘Beer’ market is expected to see a growth according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.

Some of the profiled players in study out of the total coverage list includes :

Budweiser (United States),Heineken (Netherlands),Carlsberg (Denmark),Guinness (Ireland),Tiger (Singapore),Coors Light (United States),Corona Extra (Mexico),Hoegaarden (Belgium),Asahi (Japan),Kilkenny (Ireland)

Beer Market Definition:

Beer is an alcoholic drink, which is one of the most consumed and oldest drink. Its manufacturing process is known as brewing. The beer can be brewed from a variety of cereal grains such as wheat, corn, rice, and most commonly malted barley. The brewing process is quite long and complex which involves fermentation, carbonation, filtration and many more. It can be distributed in bottles, metal cans and also available on drought. The beer market is a global business, consisting number of dominant multinational companies and thousands of smaller producers ranging from regional breweries to brewpubs.

Market Scope Overview:

by Type (Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter, Malt, Others), Application (Household, Commercial, Other), Category (Popular-Priced, Premium, Super Premium), Production (Macro-brewery, Micro-brewery, Craft Brewery, Others), Packaging (Glass, PET Bottle, Metal Can, Others)

Check Inside Story on Trending Factors with Regional Attention:

Increase in Number of Female Drinkers

Craft Beers

Technological Advancements in Brewing Techniques

Packaging Innovations

Growing Demand for Imported Beer

Increasing Disposable Incomes

Growing Beer Consumption over Other Alcoholic Drinks

Increasing Consumption among Youth Population

Robust Increase in Distribution Channels

Country Level Break-up of market Size with Cross Segmentation includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Beer Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Beer market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Beer Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Beer

Chapter 4: Presenting the Beer Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Beer market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

