CIDP Treatment Market Size, Analysis and Forecast up to 2024

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) is an autoimmune disorder of the peripheral nervous system characterized by the weakness and impaired sensory function in the arms and legs. This disorder is caused by damage to the myelin sheath, a fatty covering that wraps and protects nerve fibers.

The nerves stimulate muscle contraction and transmit sensory information to the brain through electrical impulses. Myelin acts as an insulation and allows efficient flow of electrical impulses through the nerve fibers. In patients suffering from CIDP the immune system damages or destroys the myelin due to which the nerve fibers become weak, this leads to loss or weakening of the electrical impulses in the arms and legs and cause weakness or loss of sensation.

CIDP can occur at any age and in both genders. However the frequency of incidence is high among men as compared to women. The rate of recovery of the patient depends on the early diagnosis of the disease. Most CIDP patients respond well to the therapy if it is provided at the early stage of onset of the disorder so that the damage to the peripheral nerves can be controlled which contributes to the improved function and better quality of life for the patient.

With increasing number of new cases of CIDP and absence of permanent treatment is increasing the prevalence rate of CIDP globally. According to the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine approximately 40,000 patients in the U.S. are affected by CIDP at any one time in time. The growing prevalence rate is expected to boost demand for CIDP treatment over the forecast period. Growing research in the field of CIDP treatment is expected to deliver new drugs which in turn is expected to increase the demand for CIDP treatment drugs over the forecast period. As per the clinicaltrials.gov currently there are 38 ongoing clinical trials for CIDP treatment. Organizations like GBS/CIDP Foundation International are focusing on creating awareness about CIDP and similar disorders by providing support to the patients and their families and caregivers and are focusing on development of national and international support groups. Awareness and support initiatives are expected to propel revenue growth. However the awareness initiatives are gaining traction in developed economies the awareness of CIDP and related treatments remain low in emerging low income economies.

The CIDP treatment market is segmented by treatment type and by geography. By treatment type the global CIDP treatment market is segmented into corticosteroids, intravenous immunoglobulin and plasmapheresis (plasma exchange). Along with the primary treatment methods physicians also opt for of the treatments like chemotherapy, physiotherapy for strengthening the muscles. The secondary treatments are mainly preferred when primary treatments fail or exhibit side effects on the patient’s health.

By geography the global CIDP treatment market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America and Europe are expected to dominate the CIDP treatment market over the forecast period. Increasing research and awareness programs are expected to promote revenue growth of CIDP treatment market in these regions. Asia Pacific CIDP treatment market is expected to witness high growth owing to high population which in turn is expected to increase the prevalence rate of CIDP in this region. Latin America and MEA are expected to follow up with the other regions owing to growing awareness, growing healthcare infrastructure and increasing per capita healthcare spending.

Some key participants in the CIDP treatment market are Baxter International Inc., Kedrion S.p.A, Octapharma AG, CSL Behring, Grifols, S.A. and others.

