Culture Growth Media Market: Leading Growth Drivers, Company Profiles, Emerging Customers & Product Segments

The present generation witnesses strong technological advancements and innovation which are on the verge of revolutionizing the broad spectrum of mankind that is backed by robust research and development activities. The intensive research and development activities in the field of biotechnology, biomedical, and life sciences, have resulted in growing prospects for food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry, and others. Microorganisms and other cultures are the most essential aspect of R& D and form base in the production process of several products. The researchers, scientists, biotechnologists, and industrialists thus need to grow these cultures to per of their research and development activities. Culture Growth Media supports the growth of microorganisms by providing suitable environmental and nutritional conditions that exist in the natural environment. Growth of microorganisms using culture growth media is very important as, microorganisms are used to study the clinical samples and identify the cause of infections and diseases; used in the preparation and production of biological products like toxoids, antigens, vaccines, and others; and used to check the quality and safety of different food and beverages samples. Besides, culture growth media is giving rise to biopharmaceuticals, personalized medicines, and biotechnologies. The intensive R & D and growing investment in the healthcare industry is thus anticipated to fuel the growth for culture growth media market over the forecast period.

Intensive Research and Development Activities Backed by Growing Healthcare Industry is Fuelling the Growth for Culture Growth Media Market

The increasing urbanization backed with hectic lifestyles, and growing health issues and diseases are giving rise to the healthcare industry. There is increasing consumer demand for pharmaceutical products, medicines, and preventive healthcare which are used to prevent or cure the onset of diseases and health issues. Henceforth, the pharmaceutical industries, research centers, and medical institutes are working towards the development of potential and advanced pharmaceuticals and personalized medicines to cure any possible disease known. Microorganisms are the base of any research and development activity in the healthcare sector, and so is the medium which is used to support the growth of these cultures; hence the culture growth media is anticipated to register a strong market demand over the forecast years. In the global food and beverages industry, the manufacturers are seeking to invest more in their R & D to bring innovative food products in the market. The increasing research and development are directly fuelling the growth of culture growth media owing to the use of microorganisms in the research purpose and quality checking of the food and beverage samples. Furthermore, in research laboratories, bacteria and other microorganisms are the most common research model, on which many tests and experiments are performed; hence there is a requirement of culture growth media to grow bacteria to supports experiments and laboratory tests. The increasing research institutions and laboratories throughout the globe has significantly upsurged the demand for culture growth media.

Global Culture Growth Media: Key Players

Some of the major players of culture growth media market include: ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore), EIKEN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., Scharlab S.L., Neogen Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Becton, Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc., and HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd. among others.

