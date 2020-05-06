Cut-resistant Gloves Market Overview by Key Factors, Scope, Drivers 2027

Global Cut-resistant Gloves Market: Introduction

Cut-resistant gloves are used as personal protective equipment in various industries, such as automotive, food, and health care, to ensure safety and maintain hygiene at workplaces. These gloves help avoid cross contamination and exposure to particulate matters during the manufacturing process.

Rising awareness regarding workers' safety across mining, construction, oil & energy, and manufacturing industries is likely to drive the global cut-resistant gloves market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is a rapidly expanding market for cut-resistant gloves, owing to large production and usage of these gloves in industries, such as health care, food & beverages, oil & gas, construction, and transportation, in the region

Key Drivers of Global Cut-resistant Gloves Market

In the chemical industry, cut-resistant gloves are widely used to protect hands from oil and greasy substances. These gloves have several physical properties such as resistance to impact and water and improved grip. This factor is anticipated to drive the global cut-resistant gloves market during the forecast period.

Favorable regulations regarding health security have resulted in adoption of cut-resistant gloves among end-use industries. For instance, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has set guidelines under the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act.

The health care industry witnesses high demand for cut-resistant gloves. Rising medical standards are expected to further drive the demand for cut-resistant gloves in the health care industry during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for disposable gloves and strict regulations concerning safety also drive the global cut-resistant gloves market. Disposable cut-resistant gloves are considered more comfortable, softer, and inexpensive than re-usable protective gloves.

Latex Segment to Witness Attractive Opportunities

Among materials, the latex segment accounted for a major share of the global cut-resistant gloves market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to increasing usage of latex gloves in health care, food & beverages, and oil & gas end-use industries

Nitrile was the most rapidly expanding segment of the global cut-resistant gloves market in 2018, due to allergy-free property, puncture resistance, and durable nature of nitrile gloves. Nitrile cut-resistant gloves provide exceptional flexibility, owing to use of elastic materials in them.

Based on application, the chemical segment accounted for a major share of the global cut-resistant gloves market in 2018. Chemical gloves provide protection against alkali, organic and inorganic acids, hydrocarbons, and other harmful chemicals.

Environment-related Concerns Likely to Hamper Market

The global cut-resistant gloves market is primarily affected by diseases associated with the use of these gloves, such as skin allergies, and increasing automation, which reduces manpower, across industries. This factor is likely to restrain the global cut-resistant gloves market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Expected to Hold a Major Share of Global Cut-resistant Gloves Market

North America accounted for a major market share in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period, owing to increased awareness about safety as well as regulations that mandate the use of protective gloves in various industries in the region

The U.S. Department of Labor and the National Safety Council strongly promote usage of protective measures in industries that are highly prone to health risks to avoid accidental damage to health. These regulations are mandatory in key industries to avoid accidental loss. This factor is expected to drive the global cut-resistant gloves market during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Key players operating in the global cut-resistant gloves market are:

3M

Ansell Limited

Top Glove Corporation BHD

Honeywell International Inc.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries BHD

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Supermax Corporation Berhad

