Dental Restorative Market is Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2025

The vendors in the global dental restorative market are expected to leverage opportunities offered by the boom in the medical tourism industry. Vendors are further anticipated to focus on product launches to capture the interest of the users. Market players are expected to offer solid, unique product portfolios, and widen their geographical presence. For instance, in 2017, Ivoclar Vivadent launched “Ivoclar Digital”, a digital products portfolio and associated digital processes for dental laboratories and dental practices. Innovative offerings such as these are expected fuel the global dental restorative market in the coming years.

Prominent vendors operating in the global dental restorative market are BISCO, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, SHOFU Dental, and SDI Limited.

Dental Restorative Market to Clock in US$24.5 bn by 2025

According to TMR’s report, the global dental restorative market is likely to rise at a 6.6% CAGR over the forecast period 2016 to 2025. The market was worth US$14.0 bn in 2016, and is expected to clock in US$24.5 bn by 2025.

Based on the type of product, restorative material segment is expected to register dominant share in the market.

Geographically, Europe is expected to emerge as the leading region in the global dental restorative market. This could be attributed to the region’s large pool of aging populace and dental problems.

Introduction of Novel Restorative Techniques with Boost Growth

Dentistry is persistently evolving with the introduction of medical innovations and new dentistry restorative systems. Individuals are investing in several restorative methodology because of the expanding awareness with respect to dental the different dental systems. New restorative materials are being utilized to resuscitate the feeling, morphology, and appearance of the broken and missing tooth. Restorative dental specialists are exploitation different gadgets comparing to crowns, inlay, and bridges revive teeth and their correct operation.

Growing Awareness of Cosmetic Dentistry to Bode Well

The surge in disposable incomes and and extra consumerism of patients prompts augmented demand for restorative dentistry systems. These factors are additionally anticipated to bolster the global dental restorative market in the coming years. Awareness of computerized dentistry with innovative progressions in territories, for example, CAD/CAM frameworks, intraoral imaging, advanced radiography, and computer aided embed dentistry has enhanced the precision of rebuilding efforts.

Moreover, the emergence of the dental and medical tourism industry particularly in rising economies, for example, India and China is likewise prone to drive the restorative dentistry market over the coming years, particularly in Asia Pacific.

