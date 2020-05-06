Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Market Size, Segmentation, Application 2027

Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Market: Introduction

Electronically Commutated (EC) fans are used to generate a forced air flow in equipment to help in thermal management which in turn extends equipment life. DC and AC input fan categories are currently available.

For several years, Electronically Commutated Motors (ECMs) needed individual DC power supply. This led to additional cost and complexity in applications.

Electronically commutated fans which could be operated directly from AC mains incorporated with electronics became accessible in the early 2000s. The electronics in these EC fans transformed AC to DC, accomplished the commutation, and operated the fan speed by controlling the power to the motor – usually with pulse-width modulation (PWM).

Key Drivers of the Global Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Market

Energy saving is crucial in today’s era. The U.S. Department of Energy has verified that about 25% of the main energy consumption in the commercial and residential sector is used by components in equipment and appliances, and electric motor-driven systems.

Substituting current equipment with innovative energy-efficient motors results in considerable drop in cost and energy usage. EC fans signify a substantial advancement in power savings technology, offering air flow and cooling solutions for today’s demanding applications that need better electrical efficiency. This factor is expected to drive the demand for electronically commutated fans world during the forecast period.

Growing Technological Advancement to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Many companies are replacing their existing fans with electronically commutated fans because of its efficiency, controllability, and cost saving characteristics. AC motors were widely used in HVAC and now EC fans are preferred.

Growth of businesses in developing regions, growing infrastructural facilities, rise in sales of consumer goods, need for electric vehicles due to environmental concerns, and rapid growth in robotics is expected to create significant opportunities for the electronically commutated fans market.

Alternative Options to Hamper the Market

Electronically commutated fans were developed some fifty years ago. Over the years, commercial applications have seen substantial improvement in motor technology and efficiency.

Smart synchronous permanent magnet motor (SSPMM) might act as a restraint to the ECM market. This motor provides higher efficiency and consumes less energy. The motor helps in doing away with the power conversion process after the motor is started. This saves energy and increases efficiency. SSPMM eliminates the use of electronics and uses coil for any surge in line. However, this technology is expensive.

Asia Pacific Projected to be the Fastest Growing Region of the Global Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Market

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the electronically commutated fans market globally during the forecast years.

Various industries are shifting their heavy manufacturing facilities to the APAC region. Therefore, the market in this region is anticipated to have the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

The markets in Europe and North America are expected to grow steadily. However, the demand is not stable in these regions as most end-user industries located in Europe and North America are shifting their production hubs to APAC to enhance their profit margins.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Government energy regulations worldwide are encouraging new players in the global electronically commutated fans market. Increase in the number of regional manufacturers is anticipated to impact the business of leading manufacturers. Companies are investing substantially in R&D of new fan technologies due to extensive competition between leading manufacturers. Some of the key players operating in the global electronically commutated (EC) fans market are listed below:

Digi-Key Electronics

Axair Fans UK Limited

The ebm-papst Group

Systemair AB

Delta Electronics (Americas) Ltd.

AIRTÈCNICS

ZIEHL-ABEGG

