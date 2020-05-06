Food Liquid Colors Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects

Market Outlook

Food liquid colors are the liquid colors used in the making of food and beverages. These colors are used to give food and beverages an appealing and attractive look which is helpful in luring the customers towards it. Food liquid colors play an important role in gaining a positive perception about food products. Food liquid colors send a positive message about foods’ nutritional value and also help customers in the decision making of the food product. The food liquid colors market has seen a noteworthy growth in the past few years. Earlier, there was a decrease in the use of food liquid colors as a consequence of the use of allergic ingredients in it, but the situation has reversed and food liquid colors market is booming at a rapid pace. There is a noticeable growth in the food liquid colors market in the European, North American, and Asian countries. Some of the key players that are driving the food liquid colors market across the world are LorAnn Oils, Squires Kitchen Sugarcraft Limited, and AMRUT INTERNATIONAL. Consumers across the world are communicating a message to the manufacturers that they want more colors in the food.

Use of Natural Colors is Driving the Food Liquid Colors Market

Consumers across the globe are more inclined towards the use of natural and organic colors than that of synthetic colors. The consumers have a perception that the use of synthetic colors have increased allergic disorders and the use of natural and organic food liquid colors minimize this threat and give positive health benefits in the long run. In addition to this, many food regulatory institutions across the globe have taken some forceful actions regarding the use of harmful and allergic ingredients in food liquid colors. The inclination towards better and healthy food liquid colors is the key driver in the food liquid colors market across the globe. Additionally, the increasing demand by consumers for more attractive, pleasant and delightful food products is also driving the food liquid colors market at large. The overall continuous growth of food & beverages industry should also be considered for the growth of the food liquid colors market. The main restraint in this is natural liquid food colors are less stable and less pure as compared to artificial colors. But manufacturers of food liquid colors have discovered and are finding better options.

Global Food Liquid Colors Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the food liquid colors market are LorAnn Oils, IFC Solutions, Squires Kitchen Sugarcraft Limited, Natures Flavours, Inc., JO-ANN STORES, LLC, AJANTA INDUSTRIES, Mascot Food Colours, AMRUT INTERNATIONAL, FIORIO COLORI Srl. In addition to this, botanical, biotechnological and research companies like Naturex S. A, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is continuously innovating to provide more natural options to the manufacturers and consumers in the food liquid colors.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Existing and entering manufacturers in the food liquid colors market have great opportunities in the years to come. Food and beverages companies prefer food liquid colors than other types of food colors due to less required quantity in the products which eventually brings down the total cost of production. There is a huge opportunity in the food & beverages industry for manufacturers of food liquid colors by using more uncommon and bright colors in addition to innovative and perfect blends of colors in the food liquid colors. In addition to this, due to an increase in the per capita income across the globe, consumers are ready to pay more for the finest colors and blends in the food products. The point of focus should be on natural and organic food liquid colors.

