Gas Struts and Spring Systems Market Growth Overview and Estimates Market Size by 2027

Gas Struts and Spring Systems: Introduction

Gas struts and spring systems are used for lifting, opening, adjusting, closing, and positioning operations in a diverse range of fields

Gas struts and spring systems are hydro-pneumatic adjustment elements. These systems consist of a piston rod and a pressure tube with a piston unit.

Gas struts and spring systems are of various designs such as extension-damped gas struts, compressed-damped gas struts, compressed and extension-damped gas springs, and gas springs without damping

Gas struts and spring systems are filled with non-toxic nitrogen under high pressure. Additionally, there exists a defined amount of oil in the interior of gas struts and springs for end-position damping and lubrication.

The global gas struts and spring systems market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for these systems in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and marine.

Global Gas Struts and Spring Systems Market: Dynamics

Global Gas Struts and Spring Systems Market: Key Drivers

Gas struts and spring systems are lightweight, corrosion resistant, durable, easy to install, and reliable. These features are expected to boost the demand for gas struts and spring systems in the automotive industry during the forecast period.

Growth of residential and automotive industries has fueled the demand for gas struts and spring systems across the world

Rising demand for gas struts and spring systems in industries such as automotive, marine, and aerospace is one of the major factors driving the global gas struts and spring systems market

Increasing usage in aerospace and automotive industries has led to increasing demand for nitrogen gas springs, which is anticipated to fuel the global market for gas struts and spring systems in the next few years

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Gas Struts and Spring Systems Market

In terms of region, the global struts & spring systems market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America held a leading share of the global gas struts and spring systems market, in terms of revenue, in 2018 and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. is a key market for struts and spring systems in North America, due to increasing aircraft production in the country. For instance, according the Aerospace Industries Association, civil aircraft production in the U.S. stood at 2,652 units in 2016, which rose to 2,808 units in 2017.

Global Gas Struts and Spring Systems Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players Operating in Global Gas Struts and Spring Systems Market

Several local, regional, and international players operate in the global market for gas struts and spring systems. Thus, the global gas struts and spring systems market is fragmented and the bargaining power of suppliers is low. Manufacturers of gas struts and spring systems are adopting key strategies of new product development and acquisition. For instance, in July 2019, Camloc Motion Control Limited, a manufacturer of dampers, gas springs, and struts, entered into a partnership with Appian Fasteners, an Ireland-based distributor of mechanical components and industrial fasteners, for expanding its distribution network and strengthening its geographical presence. Key players operating in the global gas struts and spring systems market are:

ACE Controls Inc.

Ameritool Manufacturing Inc.

Aritech Gas Spring

AVM INDUSTRIES

Bansbach Easylift GmbH

Barnes Group Ltd.

ChangZhou LongXiang Gas Spring Co., Ltd.

Camloc Motion Control Limited

