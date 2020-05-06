Genistein Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2019-2027 by TMR

Genistein: Market outlook

Genistein is a natural isoflavone that is described as phytoestrogen and an angiogenesis inhibitor. Genistein is naturally found in soybeans, soybean-rich products, and other legumes. Genistein is marked with various biological functionality including antiangiogenic, anthelmintic, antioxidant, immune enhancing and anticancer activities. Besides, genistein is one of the most promising and potent isoflavone which has proven potential therapeutic effects in the prevention and medication of diseases like cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, menopausal symptoms, and others. Genistein is used in a number of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, and dietary supplements attributed to its therapeutic and health aiding properties. Genistein is used in animal nutrition and feed to improve and enhance reproductive performance, animal growth, and the quality of animal products. Besides, genistein finds application in cosmetics products due to its anti-oxidant properties which act as a wound and skin healer. Genistein acts as a tyrosine protein kinase inhibitor, which is potent to help skin retain its tone and elasticity, and provide anti-aging properties to the skin. Genistein is widely used in the sun, and post-sun care products as it intrudes the UV signaling that leads to photoaging, and also prevents skin burns and inflammation due to sun exposure.

Multifunctionality Supported with Therapeutic and Health Aiding Properties is Paving the Path for Genistein Market

Genistein is potential ingredients used in various industrial application owing to its multi-faced functionality. The growing healthcare industry, increasing consumers’ consciousness towards preventive healthcare, and rising per capita expenditure on healthcare is resulting in increasing pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and dietary supplements industry. Genistein is used in the treatment of many health conditions and diseases like cardiovascular disease, cancer, osteoporosis, and others due to its therapeutic properties and health aiding properties. The genistein market is also anticipated to witness growing demand in cosmetics and personal care products due to its properties like anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, skin firming and smoothing, and collagen synthesis. The growing demand for premium cosmetic products, awareness regarding proper skin care among consumers, and rising E-commerce platform have resulted in the growing market for cosmetics and personal care products which is boosting the demand for ingredients and formulators like genistein. Genistein is also used in animal feed and broilers to enhance the quality of feed and provide proper nutrition to the livestock, hence, growing market for animal feed is fuelling the growth for genistein over the forecast years. Besides, the growing food and beverage industry is also considered to provide a strong market for genistein in the near future.

Global Genistein: Key Players

Some of the major players of genistein market include: Tocris Bioscience, Merck KGaA, Cayman Chemical, PhytogenX, Inc., Pure Chemistry Scientific, MedChemexpress LLC, Abblis Chemicals, HBCChem, Inc., Toronto Research Chemicals, Shanghai Tauto Biotech, Meryer Chemical Technology, ALB Technology Limited, Tokyo Chemical Industry, 3B Pharmachem (Wuhan) International, BeiJing Hwrk Chemicals, and others

