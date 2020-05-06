Global Digital Payment Market Is Booming Worldwide||PayU(Netherland), Aliant Payment Systems Inc.(US) and First Data Corporation(US).

The Global Digital Payment Market is expected to register a 16.77% CAGR, exhibiting significant growth during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 40,633.3 million in the year 2018; it is expected to reach USD 120,245.9 million by-2025. North America accounted for the largest market value of USD 13,864.1 million in 2018; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.50% during the forecast period., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Digital payment can help increase productivity and economic growth, improve transparency, increase tax revenues, extend the financial inclusion, and open new economic opportunities for the end users. For the same, governments across the world are implementing ICT technology in order to encourage digital economies. They undertake various initiatives to digitize the payment process. Hence, Digital payment has become one of the primary growth requirements for a country’s economy. For example, the Government of India that has initiated various initiatives such as Digital India, the launch of Unified Payments Interface(UPI), and the 14444-helpline number to help stimulate digital payments. However, a lack of standards for cross-border payments is a challenge for the global digital payment market during the forecast period. Based on type, the market has been classified as cloud and on-premise. In a cloud-based digital payment, there are limited chances of a single point of failure(SPOF) as all devices, components, and network paths are duplicated and reserved. Hence, to make cloud-based digital payments more secure, digital issuance systems are used; these systems are capable of saving all the credentials securely on the cloud, issuing them to mobile applications already installed on the device. Enterprises prefer the on-premise deployment of digital payment solutions to gain complete control over their infrastructure and assets as well as enhance their internet safety measures. These solutions help merchants in managing every payment device across every application from a centralized, secure under management platform.

major players operating in the Digital Payment market include:

The proposed spectators in the global digital payment market are hospitals, medical devices companies, Research and academic institutes, software companies Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning the global digital payment market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. There are many key developments of the global digital payment market., Fiserv, Inc. unveiled mobile invoicing, which allows clients to be digitally present a customer’s bill into a mobile wallet while supporting alerts and notifications that increase payment speed reminded the customer to pay their bills soon or on time. BlueSnap announced the availability of its new product-Integrated Payments for Platforms-in Europe, which provides a built-in payments for software providers and gives European-based ISVs the ability to scale and make money their businesses with a single payment provider in July 2019. PayU acquired iyzico-a digital payment services provider and FinTech start-ups in Turkey. The acquisition will allow the company to consolidate its position as a leader in the payments space and accelerate scale and efficiency in June 2019. Wirecard announced a partnership with YES BANK, which extends the scope of India’s Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, a biometric digital payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India, in July 2019. ACI Worldwide, Inc.(US), Stripe(US), Novatti Group Limited(Australia), Adyen NV(Netherland), Wirecard AG(Germany), and YapStone, Inc.(US)., Worldpay, Inc.(US), PayPal Holdings, Inc.(US), Aurus Inc.(US), Fiserv, Inc.(US), BlueSnap Inc.(US), Global Payments Direct, Inc.(US), PayU(Netherland), Aliant Payment Systems Inc.(US) and First Data Corporation(US) are some of the major players in the global digital payment market.

Major segments covered in the Digital Payment Market report include:

The global digital payment market has been segmented by Component, by Deployment Cloud and On-Premise, by organizational size, by vertical and by region. By Component, the market has been segmented into solutions and services. The market is also segmented into Deployment Cloud and On-Premise. Based on Organization Size the global digital payment market has been segmented into Large enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprises(SMEs). Vertically the global digital payment market has been segmented by(BFSI, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, and others).

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



Why purchase this report

