Global Offshore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle(AUV) Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2024

The Global Offshore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle(AUV) Market is probable to register a 15.70% CAGR during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Request a Sample copy of Offshore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle(AUV) market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF115

Growth Factors and Restraints

Offshore AUVs are built to work in specific subsea applications such as domestic pipe inspection of non-piggable lines, channel voyage inspection, drilling, growth, and repair, and subsea line assessment. The rising demand for AUVs in the oil & gas industry and the increase in military expenditure are some of the significant drivers for the advancement of the global offshore autonomous underwater vehicle(AUV) market. In 2018, North America settled for 40.94% of the global offshore independent underwater vehicle(AUV) global market, followed by Europe, with around 21% of the global market share. Owing to the swelling demand for AUVs for mine detection, the launch of A18-M helped increasing its customer base globally. Rising acceptance of offshore AUVs by numerous countries for oil & gas exploration is further pushing the growth of the segment. In March 2019, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. deployed 200 Spice Rack autonomous subsea seismic acquisition units to behavior a seismic ocean bottom survey in the Red Sea. Consequently, the advanced features offered by AUVs is driving their adoption by the oil & gas industry. Hence, the oil & gas piece is expected to catalogue an advanced CAGR of 15.90% during the estimated period.

The worldwide Offshore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle(AUV) market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

major players operating in the Offshore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle(AUV) market include:

The proposed spectators in the Global Offshore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle(AUV) Market are manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Offshore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle(AUV) Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global Offshore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle(AUV) Market are companies like Graal Tech SRL(Italy), Boston Engineering Corporation(US), ECA Group(France), Fugro(Netherlands), General Dynamics Corporation(US), International Submarine Engineering Limited(Canada), Lockheed Martin Corporation(US), Saab AB(Sweden), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated(US) and Kongsberg Maritime AS(Norway).

Major segments covered in the Offshore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle(AUV) Market report include:

The Global Offshore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle(AUV) Market has been segmented by type, by Type: Shallow, Medium, and Large, by Technology: Communication, Collision Avoidance, Navigation, Imaging, and Propulsion, by Payload: Sensors, Cameras, Synthetic Aperture Sonars, and Others, by Application: Military & Defense; Oil & Gas; Oceanography; Environmental Protection and Monitoring; Archaeological and Exploration; and Search and Salvage Operations and by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. In February 2018, ECA Group unveiled its average-sized AUV, A18-M dedicated to aggressive underwater excavations. It is dense and equipped with a tall-quality imagery system planned specifically for mine stalking. The exploration of oil & gas fields is now taking place at larger depths than ever before, making the service of humans unfeasible.

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF115

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1 Global Offshore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle(AUV) Market, by Type

1.1.2 Global Offshore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle(AUV) Market, by Technology

1.1.3 Global Offshore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle(AUV) Market, by Payload

1.1.4 Global Offshore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle(AUV) Market, by Application

1.1.5 Global Offshore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle(AUV) Market, by Region

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

2.4 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Top-Down and Bottom-Up Approaches

3.6 Forecast Model

3.7 List of Assumptions

4 Market Insights

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Design and Development

5.1.2 Procurement of Raw Materials

5.1.3 Assembly of Components

5.1.4 End Users

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 The threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Rivalry

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Drivers

6.2.1 Growing Demand for AUVs in the Oil & Gas Industry

6.2.2 Increase in Military Spending

6.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

6.3 Restraints

6.3.1 Limited Flight Range and Endurance

6.3.2 Prone to Cyberattacks

6.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

6.4 Opportunities

6.4.1 Advent of 3D printing

6.5 Challenges

6.5.1 Challenges Associated with Technical Accuracy and Communication Protocols

6.6 Trends

6.6.1 Growing Focus Towards Renewable Energy

6.7 Patent Analysis



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Get in Touch with Us:

Jyoti

Email: [email protected]

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

[wp-rss-aggregator]