global Process Analytics Service Market segment by Type-On-premise, Cloud Based

This report focuses on the global Process Analytics Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Process Analytics Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

SNP

Lana Labs

Minit

Logpickr

Timelinepi

Scheer

Monkey Mining

Celonis

Fluxicon

Icaro Tech

Kofax

Worksoft

Puzzle Data

QPR Software

Cognitive Technology

Signavio

Process Mining Group

Software

Fujitsu

Kofax

CA Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and e-commerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Construction and Engineering

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Process Analytics Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.