This report focuses on the global Saas Based Human Resource (HRM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Saas Based Human Resource (HRM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

SAP

Ascentis

Halogen Software

Ultimate Software Group

Workday

Ceridian

Kenexa

CloudPay

Talentsoft

Apprenda

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Corporate

Educational Institutes

Government Sector

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Saas Based Human Resource (HRM) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.