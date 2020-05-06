Impact of Existing and Emerging Ethylbutyrate Market Trends And Forecast 2019-2027

Ethylbutyrate: Market outlook

Ethylbutyrate is a FDA approved food grade chemical compound for specific usage in food and beverage processing industry. Ethylbutyrate is also known as ethyl butanoate, which is an ester and majorly used as a flavor enhancer. The escalating demand for fragrance and flavor in the food and beverage industry is fuelling the demand of ethylbutyrate. Ethylbutyrate is gaining the attention as a flavoring agent in the global food and beverage industry owing to it’s ethereal, fruity, pineapple and sweet flavor. The rapid growth of the flavor market has made the flavor and fragrance marketplace more competitive than ever before. In order to compete, manufacturers are using varieties of flavor and fragrances to enhance the palatability of their end products. Ethylbutyrate is naturally available in many fruits such as apple, apricots and also it can be artificially synthesized to cater to the huge demand. In the global ethylbutyrate market, North America and Europe hold the major share in production and consumption of ethylbutyrate owing to the presence of global players of many sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry. With the increasing demand for ethylbutyrate, it can be anticipated that the demand for ethylbutyrate will increase in the coming years.

Increasing Demand for Ethyl butyrate in Food and Beverages

In the global ethylbutyrate market, the demand for ethylbutyrate is increasing at the good growth rate in the food and beverage industry and also in the pharmaceutical industry. In the global food and beverage industry, the demand for ethylbutyrate is increasing from the beverage industry as it is widely used in the processed fruit juices to bring pineapple and orange juice like flavor. In addition, it is also used in alcoholic beverages to impart its flavor and aroma. In the food industry, ethylbutyrate finds much application, it is used in bakery products, dairy products, chewing gums, oil, soft candies, and others. Increasing demand for convenience foods, the requirement of fresh flavors and development in technologies are also helping in the growth of the ethylbutyrate market over the past few decades. Developing trend to use vibrant and organic flavors with an increase in knowledge and food safety concerns is also driving the demand for ethylbutyrate from food manufacturers. On the other hand, ethylbutyrate is also gaining the demand from the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry as it is used in many fragrances and tonics to enhance the palatability of the pharmaceutical products.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

Few major players operating their business in ethyl butyrate market are FlavorActiV Limited, Ennolys, Merck KGaA, Symrise AG, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Treatt Plc, Berjé Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Advanced Biotech, and others. Many manufacturers are emphasizing on the use of ethyl butyrate in their end products to enhance the flavor and fragrance of their end products.

Ethylbutyrate Market Opportunities

Frequent product launch in the global food and beverage industry is also fuelling the demand for ethylbutyrate. Majority of the demand for ethylbutyrate is increasing from the U.S., Italy, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., and other Western European countries. The demand for flavor in these regions is increasing at high growth rate owing to increasing number of health-conscious population, increasing consumption of organic food and beverages owing to its several health benefits, and higher disposable income over healthy food products. Increasing awareness among consumers will also help in increasing the sale of ethylbutyrate over the forecast period.

