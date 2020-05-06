Industrial 3D Scanner Market Sky-high projection on robust sales

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Industrial 3D Scanner Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.) & Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.) etc and important players such as Leica Geosystems (Hexagon) (Switzerland), Trimble (United States), Faro Technologies (United States), GOM MBH (Germany), Nikon Metrology (Belgium), Topcon (Japan), Perceptron (United States), Basis Software (United States), 3D Digital (United States) and Carl Zeiss Optotechnik (Germany). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Creaform(Ametek) (United States), 3D Systems (United States), Z+F GmbH (Germany), Maptek (United States), Hi-target (United States), Shanghai Digital Manufacturing (China), Beijing TenYoun (China) and Shining 3D (China).

Summary

Global Industrial 3D Scanner Market Overview:

Industrial 3D Scanner consist of cone like field of view which collects the distance information.To produce a model the scanner may have to scan multiple times. The 3D scanners uses trigonometric triangulation to capture a 3D shape accurately. This scanner saves time, costs and efforts which improves the quality of the output. It is used for capturing of molding parts, PCBs, Keys, and coins. Additionally, it has gain the popularity in automotive, health care and constructions.

Market Drivers

Need of Product Development and Reduction in Manufacturing Time

Growing Automobile Sector is Fueling the Growth of 3D Scanner

Market Trend

Increasing Adoption of Scanning Technology in Multiple Industries

Advancements in Technologies of 3D Scanning

Restraints

High Costs Associated with 3D Scanner

Opportunities

Growing Industrialisation in Developing Countries

Challenges

Presence of Major Players Leading to Stiff Competition

Lack of Awareness about the Technology

Competitive Landscape:

The market of Industrial 3D scanner is fragmented and most of the players are looking for the new product development and expansion of the business which is increasing the competition

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Leica Geosystems (Hexagon) (Switzerland), Trimble (United States), Faro Technologies (United States), GOM MBH (Germany), Nikon Metrology (Belgium), Topcon (Japan), Perceptron (United States), Basis Software (United States), 3D Digital (United States) and Carl Zeiss Optotechnik (Germany). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Creaform(Ametek) (United States), 3D Systems (United States), Z+F GmbH (Germany), Maptek (United States), Hi-target (United States), Shanghai Digital Manufacturing (China), Beijing TenYoun (China) and Shining 3D (China). Analyst at HTF MI see United States Players to retain maximum share of Global Industrial 3D Scanner market by 2024. Considering Market by End users, the sub-segment i.e. Entertainment & media will boost the Industrial 3D Scanner market. Considering Market by Range, the sub-segment i.e. Short will boost the Industrial 3D Scanner market.

Market Highlights:

In 2019, Scantech has launched KSCAN 3D scanner with built in photogrammetry system and a dual laser scan mode.

