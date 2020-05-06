Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market is Expected to Grow to a Value of US$ 150.0 Million by 2025

The global Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market was valued over US$ 105.5 Mn in 2016 and is projected to register cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 3.0% from 2017 to 2025 to Surpass US$ 150.0 Million by 2025.

Rising Demand for Innovative Technologies to Fuel Global Market Expansion

New, innovative technologies such PCR and next-generation sequencing are available in the market, providing a less expensive way for the diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy selection in patients during their treatment. This helps physicians frame appropriate therapeutic systems for patients suffering from the infectious disease. Rising demand for point-of-care services is anticipated to drive the meningitis diagnostic testing market during the forecast period. Point-of-care services provide more accurate results in less time as compared to traditional methods. Culture diagnostics has been less adopted separately, due to test limitations, lower specificity, higher time required, and the recent trend of slower adoption of culture tests compared to other reliable tests available.

PCR Assay Leads the Market and Found to be Most Attractive Product Segment

The report offers detailed segmentation of global meningitis diagnostic testing market based on product, and end-user. Among the product segment, PCR Assay segment is poised to account for leading share of the global market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Factors attributed to the higher share of the PCR assay segment in the global market include ability of PCR to diagnose the disease within a short time period drives the PCR assay segment. Development and launch of new PCR assays with increased automation (such as BioFire FilmArray Multiplex PCR system) for the diagnosis of meningitis have boosted the segment. Also, PCR assays are estimated become more commonplace for meningitis diagnosis in the next five to 10 years. Globally, point-of-care lateral flow assay is an ideal test for meningitis diagnosis in settings with limited resources. This leads to wide adoption of these assays. This, in turn, drives the lateral flow assay segment.

Huge Incremental Opportunity in Asia Pacific Region

In terms of value, North America is likely to continue its dominance in the global meningitis diagnostic testing market throughout the forecast period, owing to early adoption of technologies, huge patient pool of viral meningitis and significant average selling prices of testing kits. Asia Pacific is projected to be the most attractive market for meningitis diagnostics testing, with highest attractiveness index. The market in the region is expected to expand at a high CAGR of over 4.0% during the forecast period due to presence of vast population base especially in China and India.

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as HIV & tuberculosis and surge in demand for rapid and automated diagnostics have accelerated the growth of meningitis diagnostic testing market in Asia Pacific region. The Incidence rate of meningitis is highest in Middle East & Africa however, lack of laboratory infrastructure, low disposable income, low penetration of advance diagnostic tests and poor patient awareness hinders the total share of the market. According to CDC, about 60% of total meningitis population is present in Middle East & Africa, specifically Sub-Saharan Africa (also known as Meningitis Belt).

