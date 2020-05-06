Particle Therapy Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product & Service (Synchrotrons, Cyclotrons and Synchrocyclotrons), Type (Heavy Ion Therapy and Proton Therapy), System (Single-Room Systems and Multi-Room Systems), Application (Research Applications and Treatment Applications) and Geography

Particle therapy is a type of proton therapy which is used in the clinical oncology. The therapy used radiation rather than x-rays to treat cancer. The radiation along with high-energy charged particles act as an attractive therapeutic option to treat several tumors. The therapy used in cancer including lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, Head or neck cancer and others.

The particle therapy market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing prevalence of cancer cases and growing adoption of particle therapy in clinical trials. However, the increasing number of particle therapy centers is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the particle therapy market.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global particle therapy market based on product & service, type, system and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall particle therapy market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America accounted for the largest market share of particle therapy market, owing to the factors such as, rising prevalence of prostate cancer in men & breast cancer in women and increasing preference for advanced therapies and increasing R&D activities in the region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increased healthcare infrastructure and rising initiatives to promote particle therapy in the region.

The Report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

