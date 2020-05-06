Phospholipid Concentrate Market To Increase at Steady Growth Rate

Market Outlook

Phospholipid concentrate is obtained by processing phospholipids from soy, eggs, milk sunflower and others. Phospholipid concentrate is obtained by microfiltration of the liquid stream derived from the production of anhydrous fat. The resulting concentrate is spray dried to produce a phospholipid concentrate powder. Phospholipid concentrate is used as a dietary supplement for infant and adults. Phospholipid concentrate is getting recognition as sports nutrition and increasing its demand among gymnast and athletes. Milk-derived phospholipid concentrate is expected to dominate the market of phospholipid concentrate as it contains unique components such as sphingomyelin which is not found in phospholipids derived from plants. The phospholipid concentrate is also widely being used in cosmetics, hair care, skin care and other personal care products. Phospholipid concentrate has extensive use in food, pharmaceutical, nutrition, cosmetics and others. Owing to increasing application of phospholipid concentrate market is expected to grow positively over the forecast period.

Versatile Ingredient for Functional Foods and Cosmetics

Phospholipid mixtures such as lecithin were amongst the first health foods and later developed as versatile nutraceuticals phospholipid concentrate is increasing its demand as it is an ideal ingredient for functional foods. Phospholipid concentrate has unique wetting and emulsifying properties. As emulsifiers, phospholipid aids fine dispersion of fatty food molecules in water phase which helps in improving the absorption and digestion. Due to the unique wetting property of phospholipid concentrate, it is used as surface active wetting agents in lungs, kidneys, intestine and other such organs. Phospholipid concentrate ensures miscibility at the liquid-solid and air-liquid interface. A phospholipid is the main component of cell membrane which helps in enacting and protecting cells, this increases the demand for phospholipid concentrate in the manufacturing of cosmetics and skin care products. Phospholipid concentrate strengthens the skin barrier function. The demand for phospholipid concentrate is expected to boost the market due to its renowned ability to maintain healthy skin and also ameliorate skin disorders such as neurodermitis, slow down skin aging and vulgaris. In pharmaceutical, the demand for natural phospholipid concentrate is rising in demand over synthetic phospholipid concentrate. As they are well accepted by regulatory authorities due to less use of chemicals, higher yield and lower production cost with good quality. The demand for phospholipid concentrate is expected to grow in dietary supplements as it is an important molecule of the body and serve a variety of structural and functional functions.

Phospholipid Concentrate Market: Key Players

The key market players operating in phospholipid concentrate market The Right Food Group Pty Ltd., VAV Life Sciences Pvt Ltd., Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Avanti Polar Lipids Inc., Fonterra Cooperative, Lasenor Emul, S.L. and Lipoid GmbH.

Phospholipid Concentrate Market Opportunities

The manufacturers are of various phospholipid products are expected to enter the market of phospholipid concentrate and make the market more competitive over the forecast period. The manufacturers of various cosmetics and personal care products are expected to increase the demand for phospholipid concentrate incoming time frame. Owing to the structural and functional functions of phospholipids the demand for the same in the animal feed industry is expected to rise. The manufactures of the pharmaceutical industry are anticipated to develop new products owing to various applications of phospholipid concentrate. The demand for rising functional foods, nutraceutical and dietary supplements among consumers is anticipated to boost the market for phospholipid concentrate as it is being considered as an ideal ingredient. With an increase in knowledge, awareness and food safety concerns the demand for the natural ingredient in functional foods and dietary supplements has risen over a few years.

