Portland Cement Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects by 2020

The global Portland cement market is fragmented. Some of the leading players operating in the Portland cement market are: Lafarge SA, CNBM, Holcim, Heidelberg Cement, Italcementi, Anhui Conch, and UltraTech Cement Ltd. Players in the market are looking towards expansion in the emerging economies where there is a potential growth in the construction industry.

Thus, Portland cement producers will establish new capacities in these areas or indulge in capacity additions in the years to come. Players may participate in mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to execute their aim for expansion across different geographies, states a new report published by a market intelligence company called, Transparency Market Research (TMR).

According to the report, the global Portland cement market will reach 5.2 bn tons by 2020 in terms of volume. On the basis of application, the infrastructure and residential applications ruled the market in the past. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the most lucrative regional segment, followed by North America and Europe.

Asia Pacific is also expected to expand at the fastest rate in the years to come on account of the highest production of Portland cement as well as for the highest consumption of the same. Rapid urbanization and steady improvement in the economy will drive the region towards growth. The Rest of the World will also witness healthy growth in the Portland cement market in the coming years.

FIFA World Cup 2018 to Create Growth Opportunities for Portland Cement Market

The lead author of this report states that growing importance of Portland cement in construction applications will push the growth of the market worldwide, and especially in Asia Pacific. The extensive use of Portland cement for residential and commercial infrastructure development is driving the market globally.

Of late, China, Russia, Brazil, South Africa, and India have contributed significantly to the growth of the Portland cement market. The high demand for grouts and mortars, which are used for the manufacturing of screeds, plasters, road beds, and foundations, will propel the demand for Portland cement in the years to come.

In addition to these factors, the hosting of FIFA World Cup by Russia in 2018 is behind a heightened demand for Portland cement. This is because the hosting of World Cup will require a huge infrastructure, with top class stadiums, and other facilities. Therefore, the Russian government has allocated over US$16 bn for the development of spectacular stadium. Such events are expected to create growth opportunities for Portland cement in the market.

Health Hazards Caused by Portland Cement to Impact Demand

“On the other hand, the environmental damage caused by the use of Portland cement will threaten the demand for this cement as the world becomes more aware and concerned about environmental conservation and green movement,” says TMR.

In addition to this, another factor challenging the growth of the market is the fact that large amounts of energy are used for the transport, manufacturing, or mining of the Portland cement. This results in air pollution, and will be an obstacle for the global Portland cement market. Extensive exposure to Portland cement can cause severe damage to humans, causing health disorders such as lung cancer and chemical burns.

