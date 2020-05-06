Powered Wheelchair Market Trends, Size, Vendors Analysis to 2027 – SunTech Medical, Medtronic, Nonin, Opto Circuits , Swisstom, CASMED, RONSEDA ELECTRONICS, RGB Medical Devices, Mennen Medical, Zug Medical Systems

Powered wheelchairs are driven with the help of an electric motor other than manual efforts. Powered wheelchairs help in the mobility of patients with joints. Unlike the manual wheelchairs, powered ones enable mobility with ease and come along with different modes of seating such as tilted, reclining or even standing. A powered wheelchair comes along with controls such as, joysticks, touchpads, switches and others, by means of which it becomes easy for a patient to maneuver.

Rise in the incidence of orthopedics cases such as spine injuries, coupled with the rise in the rate of accidents is anticipated to drive the powered wheelchair market during the forecast period. The ongoing technological advancements in the industry in order to offer easy mobility to the patients is expected to provide significant growth opportunities in the market in the coming years.

Get Sample PDF Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00004433

The Global powered wheelchair market is segmented on the basis of type, usage and end user. On the basis of type, the powered wheelchair market is segmented as, front wheel, mid wheel, rear wheel, and standing electric wheelchair. Based on usage, the market is segmented as, indoor, outdoor and dual usage. The market is classified based on end user as, homecare, hospitals & clinics, rehabilitation centers, and other end users.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global powered wheelchair market based on type, usage and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The powered wheelchair market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the powered wheelchair market in the coming years, owing to presence of established market players in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, the presence of geriatric population in major economies such as China and Japan.

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00004433

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

[wp-rss-aggregator]