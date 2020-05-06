Research report covers the Floral Flavors Market Forecasts and Growth, 2018-2022

Global Floral Flavors Market: Overview

The global floral flavors market has grown steadily over the years, owing to its several health benefits. Floral flavors are mainly used in various food and beverages as they impart distinct flavors. Along with the flavors, floral flavor also possess numerous health benefits. This is because of the flowers which contain a high range of anti-oxidants along with other minerals, nutrients, and vitamins. Such floral flavors help in enhancing the aroma and taste of various types of foods and beverages without adding extra calories.

Floral flavors can be obtained from the extraction of flowers. The extraction of different flowers are applied differently. For instance, Hibiscus infused beverages or drinks such as hibiscus tea majorly helps in fighting cancer, lowering blood cancer, and reducing the risk of obesity. All such USPs are driving the global floral flavors market.

From the perspective of applications, the global floral flavors market is bifurcated into food industry and beverage industry. Among these two application segments, the beverage segment accounts for a major share in the global floral flavors market. This is attributed to the increased demand for flavored drinks. Moreover, growing demand for various health drinks and sports drinks is also boosting the global floral flavors market.

Global Floral Flavors Market: Notable Developments

A few developments may help in contouring the shape of the global floral flavors market in a big way include:

Researchers have found a wide range of health benefits associated with the jasmine tea such as relieving stress, boosting immunity system, prevention of cancer, and gastrointestinal disorders.

Food and beverages companies in Eastern Europe are offering products contain enough amount of flavonoid and antioxidants. Thus, the companies are highly demanding floral flavors in order to maintain their business.

Infusion of rose flavor into tea makes the drink suitable for improving digestive system, maintaining urinary tract, curing sore throat, strengthening immune system.

Key companies operating in the global floral flavors market include Firmenich, Symrise, abelei, Teawolf, and Sensient Technologies.

Global Floral Flavors Market: Key Growth Dynamics

Growing People’s Interest towards Healthy Natural Foods Stoke Demand in Market

Floral flavors are highly adopted in food and beverages industry. Floral flavors find major application in various food products include bakery and confectionary products and also non-food products such as tobacco and cigars. Such factors are believed to provide impetus to the growth of the global floral flavors market. Along with this, floral flavors are also widely adopted in the making of various pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals products. All such advantages and broad application range is also expected to fuel growth in the global floral flavors market.

Furthermore, growing people’s inclination towards healthy natural foods and rising awareness about health consciousness is also fueling demand in the global floral flavors market. Along with this, rapid changes in consumers’ tastes, rising demand for various flavored confectionaries, and growing need towards healthy beverages such as herbal drinks are also propelling expansion in the global floral flavors market. A growing trend in shifting consumer preferences in natural flavoring ingredients is also expected to boost the global floral flavors market.

Global Floral Flavors Market: Regional Outlook

With respect to geography, EMEA is expected to lead the global floral flavors market during the assessment period of 2018-2022. This region held the maximum hare in the global floral flavors market, valuing for more than 44% of the total market share. Rising number of health-conscious consumers in the region is the major factor contributes substantial growth in the global floral flavors market.

