Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market – Global Industry Shares, Insights, Applications, Development, Growth, Overview And Demands 2019-2025



Telecom Expense Management is defined as merely being the management of wireless and wireline service and asset expenses, while Technology Expense Management is defined as the management of technology costs such as software licenses, computer equipment, applications, etc. TEM is the build-out of services, or the acquisition of third-party services, to manage the supply chain for telecommunications.

In 2018, the global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Vodafone Global Enterprise

Tangoe

Dimension Data

Sumeru Equity Partners (MDSL & Telesoft)

Calero

Accenture

CGI

Valicom

Asentinel

WidePoint Corporation

Avotus

The Northridge Group

CompuCom Systems, Inc.

Pomeroy (Getronics)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hosted

Managed Services

Others



Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

