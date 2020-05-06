Threonine Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2027

Market Outlook

Amino acids are the organic compounds which are essential for the human body. For proper functioning of the human body twenty amino acids are required, most of them are obtained from external sources and few of them are synthesized by the body itself. Threonine, an amino acid is vital for protein biosynthesis. It mainly supports the central nervous system and also aids liver function, cardiovascular, functioning of the immune system and others. Threonine is also used for animal nutrition as feed additives. The major source of threonine acids is meat, fish and others and is also available in leafy vegetables, nuts, seeds, mushroom and others in a small amount. The deficiency of threonine is observed mostly in individuals who do not prefer eating meat, fish, cheese and others. The market of threonine acids is growing rapidly in dietary supplements. Threonine acids are mainly found in the central nervous system, therefore, it is also helpful in treating depression. The threonine based supplements are also beneficial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Threonine is also used in the manufacturing of cosmetics, personal care and oral care products. The application of threonine acids is expected to grow in cosmetics over the forecast period.

Medicinal Applications of Threonine is Expected to Boost the Market

On the basis of product type, L-threonine is expected to drive the market owing to its property to protect digestive tract, tissue development and in endogenous secretions. L-threonine acids are the essential components of collagen, elastin and enamel proteins owing to this the manufacturers are turning to use threonine is cosmetics, personal care and oral care products. The plant-based threonine is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period due to its economical production capacity, which is also high in carbohydrates and can reduce cholesterol levels and help in the prevention of cancer. The threonine market is witnessing growth in animal feed industry due to rising demand for multi-functional supplements in livestock nutrition. The manufacturers are investing to develop innovative products, advanced technology due to increasing consumption in dietary supplements. An inappropriate amount of threonine acids may lead to building up of fats in the liver which can cause liver failure. Therefore stringent regulation for food safety is expected to hamper the growth of threonine market.

Threonine Market: Key Players

The key market players operating in threonine market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Shanghai Seebio Biotech, Inc., Evonik Industries Corporation, Archer D&O Pharmachem Inc., Peptides International Inc., The Graymor Chemical Co., Yore Chemipharm Co. Ltd., CellMark AB, Prinova Group LLC, CellMark AB, Degussa Corporation, Pharmline Inc., Foodchem International Corporation, Viachem Ltd., Ajinomoto Heartland, Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals, Pacific Rainbow International, Inc., and A & Z Food Additives Co., Ltd.

Request PDF Brochure:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=66020

Threonine Market Opportunities

Rising feed prices and increasing demand for high amino acid feed is opportunistic for manufacturers to use threonine in animal feed and develop new products. Increase in demand for meat products promise the requisite opportunities for the industry participants. Cheese is a source of threonine, the manufacturers are expected to make profits with improvisation in labels. There is a need for marketing products with threonine acids. Proper advertising and camping to create awareness in society about the need and importance of various amino acids is a necessity for the threonine market to grow. The threonine market is expected to boost over the forecast period in dietary supplements with an increase in knowledge and awareness among people. Big companies are investing and setting up the research and development centers and improvising production units cater to the growing demand in the market. Asia Pacific market holds huge potential for threonine market to grow due to rising health standards, growing disposable income, expanding demand for processed food and consumption of food & beverages in these regions.

[wp-rss-aggregator]