Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement and Repair Market Size will Observe Lucrative Surge by the End 2026

Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement and Repair market: Overview

Transcatheter heart valve implantation is a procedure with less invasive approach helps in replacing the heart valve with prosthetic valve for treatment of severe aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation. It is the effective alternative to cumbersome open heart surgery especially for high risk patients. The procedure helps reduce severe degenerative aortic stenosis and increases survival rate of patients. Increasing percutaneous transcatheter prosthetic valve implantation worldwide is expected to drive demand for transcatheter heart valve devices, as risk of valvular heart disease is higher among geriatric population, owing to increasing prevalence of severe aortic stenosis and asymptomatic severe mitral regurgitation.

Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement and Repair market: Drivers and Restrains

The prime driver for the transcatheter heart valve replacement and repair market is rising demand for less invasive procedure for high risk patients, growing prevalence of mitral regurgitation and severe aortic stenosis disorder. Moreover, shorter recovery time, less stay in the hospitals, favorable outcomes with transcatheter prosthetic valve implantation and technological advancements are also driving adoption of transcatheter heart valve devices. However, high costs of transcatheter heart valves, risk associated with procedure and certain device related issue such as product recalls by manufacturers, malpositioning during implantation impede growth of the market to a certain extent.

Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement and Repair market: Geographical Analysis

On the basis of region, the market could be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these North America market is estimated to dominate the global transcatheter heart valve replacement & repair market in 2016, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period. Asia Pacific excluding Japan, MEA, and Latin America are expected to be the fastest growing markets over the forecast period. Asia Pacific excluding Japan market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 13.9 % over the forecast period. In North America, segment is expected to grow at faster rate to reach the value US$ 3,552.4 Mn by 2026 end. Market in Europe is expected to exhibit healthy CAGR owing to growing acceptance of THV products in the region.

Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement and Repair market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global transcatheter heart valve replacement and repair market are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, St. Jude Medical, Inc.,

