Ultra Heat Treatment (UHT) Systems Market Insights & Development Status till 2027

Global UHT Systems Market – Introduction

Ultra Heat Treatment (UHT) systems is a food processing system, which sterilizes or disinfects liquid food, generally milk, by heating it above 135 o C, for 5 to 2 seconds, to eradicate the bacteria in milk.

Moreover, UHT is a heat treatment in order to kill most microorganisms, bacteria, and inactive enzymes. The main purpose of a UHT system is to increase the shelf-life of the food product, which can help the product to remain imperishable or last at room temperature for more than 6 months.

Furthermore, the important characteristics of UHT systems include robust structure, precise production, and high operational efficiency, in throughput time.

The primary purpose of UHT systems is to help maintain the nutrient content in the food & beverage, even after high temperature heating. UHT systems are gaining popularity in the food & beverage processing sector across the globe.

Global UHT Systems Market–Dynamics

Key Drivers of the UHT Systems Market

Growing awareness for health attributes coupled with a rise in standards of living in developing and developed countries is expected to fuel the demand for UHT systems, which in turn is expected to drive the UHT systems market during the forecast period.

Significantly expansion of the food and beverage industry is expected to drive the demand for UHT systems across all key milk consuming economies. Significant rise in sales of UHT systems, due to the blending of milk that can be stored or preserved at room temperature without the need of refrigerators for longer time, is likely to drive the global UHT systems market across the globe.

These factors mentioned above are projected to drive the global UHT systems market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of Global UHT Systems Market

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share of the global UHT systems market during the forecast period, due to rising urbanization and increasing population that has fueled the demand for UHT systems across the region. Furthermore, increase in awareness about health among the rising population and a surge in milk consumption in Indonesia and India is anticipated to boost the UHT systems market in the region.

Moreover, the market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) is projected to expand significantly, owing to rising temperature across the region. Moreover, the UHT system market in MEA is projected to rise further due to an increase in the standard of living of people across the region.

Europe is a mature market globally, which is estimated to offer significant opportunity to the UHT systems market between 2019 and 2027, due to widespread and large consumption of UHT treated products across the region

Global UHT Systems Market – Competition Landscape

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global UHT systems market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25% to 30% share of the global market. A few of the key players operating in the global UHT systems market are listed below:

Alfa Laval

Elecster Oyj

GEA Group

GOMA Engineering

Microthermics

REDA S.P.A.

Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery

Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery

