Web and Mobile App Analytics Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2024 | Google, Adobe, Kissmetrics, Mixpanel, Siteimprove, InnoCraft, Woopra, Webtrends, Akamai

Global Web and Mobile App Analytics Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

We defines web and mobile app analytics as a market of specialized analytics tools used to understand and improve the digital customer experience, attract and retain users, and analyze operations and actions taken across responsive websites and mobile apps. The market is also composed of session replay vendors (aka digital intelligence, or digital experience analytics). These vendors provide diagnostic insight into visitor activity and the CX on responsive web and mobile apps, using predictive/prescriptive analytics enabled by machine learning (ML)/artificial intelligence (AI), heat maps and session replay technology.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Web and Mobile App Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Google, Adobe, Kissmetrics, Mixpanel, Siteimprove, InnoCraft, Woopra, Webtrends, Akamai, SessionCam, Qumram, Rigor, ClickTale, IBM, Piwik PRO

This study considers the Web and Mobile App Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Education

Government

Telecom & IT

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Web and Mobile App Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Web and Mobile App Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Web and Mobile App Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Web and Mobile App Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Web and Mobile App Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Web and Mobile App Analytics Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Web and Mobile App Analytics by Players

4 Web and Mobile App Analytics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Web and Mobile App Analytics Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

