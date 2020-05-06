Yogurt Cultures Market: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts

Yogurt Cultures Market: Outlook

Yogurt is a food produced by the fermentation of milk with the help of bacteria. Yogurt is rich in protein, vitamins, calcium, and live cultures and probiotics, which enriches gut microbiota. Yogurt culture contains living organisms like Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophiles are essential during fermentation of milk to form yogurt. Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophiles are also used in making beer, cheese, and wine. Bioscience companies are developing better and protective yogurt cultures for food so that they are not harmful to consumers.

Increasing Demand for Yogurt cultures Market Is Due to Rapid Evolving Food Industry for usage of Essential Microorganisms.

There is massive competition in food and beverage manufacturing companies to serve a better and healthy product containing all the nutrients and essential microorganism — these companies demanding healthy cultures for the various fermentation process. Yogurt cultures have a higher demand in the market due to increasing consumer demand for organic yogurt and natural flavored yogurt. Consumers nowadays are getting more health conscious and are increasing the intake of probiotic drinks, are also increasing the consumption of good bacteria obtained by fermented food products such as yogurt and other fermented beverages and food. The intake of good bacteria in daily diet keeps gut line of human body healthy. Yogurt cultures used in fermentation process are not heat treated. These bacteria are good and health beneficial bacteria, they are and ultimately save and have various advantages on consumption such as, improves immune system function, prevents and helps to treat gastrointestinal disorder, improves digestion. Yogurt cultures are if heat treated post fermentation might kill the essential microbes and make the product less healthy.

Yogurt cultures Market: Key Players

Some of the top manufacturers and suppliers of yogurt cultures are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bioproximity LLC, DowDuPont Inc., Metagenics, Inc. UAS Laboratories, Inc. Advanced Enzymes USA., Jiangsu We care Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Nutramed, Inc. BioGrowing (Shanghai) Co., Ltdetc. are the few manufacturing companies for yogurt cultures.

Opportunities for Market Participants for yogurt cultures

The new participants in the yogurt cultures industry should make the availability of the cultures quickly, and it should be healthy organism as well as cost-effective so that yogurt cultures is affordable for all consumers as well as for the manufacturers using yogurt cultures as an essential ingredient in their product. The preexisting milk companies can also manufacture yogurt by simply adding commercial grade yogurt cultures to gain more side by side profit. Yogurt cultures are gaining attraction due to its nutritional value, which makes it a vital element in dietary supplements. However, the participants should also take challenges in the production of a new variety of products using yogurt cultures with some additional flavors to attract consumers. The preexisting manufacturer should try to modify the strain, which can catalyze the fermentation process in a short time and also can add some additives that can make yogurt edible for lactose intolerance consumers. The manufacturer should also use safe to consume microorganism as yogurt cultures. They should heat treat the bacteria post fermentation to avoid future contamination in product and also to prevent any harmful effect of yogurt cultures.

