ZMA Capsule Market Value Chain and Forecast 2019-2027

In the global dietary supplement market, the demand for ZMA Capsules is increasing at high growth rate owing to increasing fitness enthusiast, athletes, and active individuals. ZMA is an anabolic formula which contains zinc monomethionine connected with vitamin B6 and magnesium glicinate. The ZMA is gaining popularity as it increases the free and total testosterone level in the body, which leads to an increase in the level of anabolic hormones in the body. Athletes, gymnasts, bodybuilders take nutritional supplements to increase their resistance and muscular strength, which has accelerated the annual sales of ZMA Capsules. In the global ZMA Capsule market, North America and Europe hold the major share in consumption of ZMA capsules owing to the presence of major global players of health and nutrition. In addition, the population in these regions are showing their more interest in consuming supplements to gain the desired nutrition for their body. With the increasing demand of ZMA capsules in the global dietary supplements market, it can be expected that the demand for ZMA capsules will increase over the coming years.

Rising Demand for ZMA capsules among gymnasts and athletes to enhance physical strength

According to data from a research article published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, Athletes have a relatively low level of zinc in their body compared to non-athletes. It is due to excessive sweating while training, which results in the loss of zinc from their body. Zinc and Magnesium in the ZMA formula can increase the Insulin-like Growth Factor-I (IGF-I), which helps in increasing muscle function and physical tolerance. In addition, ZMA capsules also aid in decreasing muscle cramps and accelerate the process of healing in micro-lesions, gained from intense training. In the global population, there has been a remarkable increase in the number of athletes and gymnast, due to which gym chains are increasing at high growth in every region. The increasing chains of gym and fitness club are escalating the demand for nutritional supplements to gain proper nutrition after extensive physical exercise. The trend of consuming nutraceuticals among old age population to enhance their metabolic activity is also fuelling the demand for ZMA Capsules. As zinc and magnesium are known to activate approximately 300 enzymes, leading to a high metabolic rate. Owing to increasing metabolic rate after consuming ZMA capsule, the demand of ZMA capsule is also increasing from the obese population.

Global ZMA Capsule: Key Players

Few major players operating their business in global ZMA capsule market are NOW Foods, Webber Naturals, PhD Nutrition Ltd., Optimum Nutrition, Inc, Walgreen Co., Evlution Nutrition, ALLMAX Nutrition, Inc, Sci-MX Nutrition LLP, Nutricost, MuscleTech and others. Many other manufacturers are showing their keen interest to bring ZMA capsules in their product portfolio.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

The increasing chains of gyms and fitness clubs across the globe are one the major factor, which is generating the demand for ZMA Capsules among the athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Recommendations from the dieticians and gym trainers are also pushing the consumption of ZMA capsules. Apart from all the above-mentioned factors, increasing awareness about ZMA capsules among consumers is expected to increase the sales of ZMA capsules over the forecast period.

