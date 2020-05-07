Alcohol Packaging Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2017 – 2025

Alcohol packaging includes primary and secondary packaging solutions used to package different types of alcohols. The demand of alcohol packaging is increasingly rising with the consumption of alcohol. Further adding to this, increasing per capita income has resulted in more consumers consuming alcohol. This, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of global alcohol packaging market. Global alcohol packaging market worth nearly US$ 40 Bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.7%, the demand for alcohol packaging solutions is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Alcohol packaging is gaining traction among manufacturers as the production of alcohol is increasing due to which the requirement of the alcohol packaging is also rising. It is considered environment friendly as the materials used for alcohol packaging are mostly recyclable. Moreover, alcohol packaging are attractive and convenient packaging solutions. The alcohol packaging manufacturers helps to provide consumer a convenient packaging. Primary packaging solutions, such as bottles, cans, growlers are easy to open resulting in ease in consuming. This helps the manufacturers seeking for innovation in packaging solutions.

How Environment Laws will Shape Tomorrow’s Product Line?

PET – polyethylene terephthalate, a common material used for making bottles across the food and beverages industry. But, multiple studies have proven that it is a long haul to recycle PET bottles. That said, there is a parallel evolution in understanding the need to reduce plastic consumption to save the environment. As a result, countries have introduced laws that restrict the use of plastic in multiple forms, especially in the food and beverages industry.

For instance, California was one of the first states in the U.S. to impose ban on plastic bags. And, after a successful attempt to curb use of plastic bags, lawmakers now propose to phase out single-use plastics by 2030. It is likely that other states in the U.S. and other countries may follow suit. This is a cue for companies in the global alcohol packaging market as it might be right time for them to look at glass or metals as an option for tomorrow’s product line. Glass is more feasible as it might offer multiple-use with sustainable investment for facilitating reusability of bottles.

The above-mentioned study is based on a recent Transparency Market Research report titled “Alcohol Packaging Market (Primary Packaging (Bottles, Cans, Liquid Brick Carton, Bag-in Box, Growlers, and Pouches); Secondary Packaging (Boxes, Folding Cartons, Multipacks, and Tubes); Application – Beer, Wine, Spirits, Ciders, and FAB; Material – Glass, Metal, Plastic, Paper and Paperboard) Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

