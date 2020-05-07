Anti adrenergic Agents Market Segmentation and Forecast Analysis up to 2025

Cardiovascular diseases is one of the major causes of deaths across the globe and the rate of mortality caused by these diseases is expected to reach over 23 million by 2030, according to the World Health Organization. Cardiovascular conditions are largely lifestyle diseases and about 16% of deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases in 2012 were attributable to high blood pressure. Various classes of drugs used for treating cardiac disorders include calcium channel blockers, anti-adrenergic agents, anti-arrhythmic agents, diuretic agents, and angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors.

Anti-adrenergic agents have been recognized as an imperative therapeutic intervention in the treatment of patients with cardiac ailments. Anti-adrenergic agents act by inhibiting the stimulation of the central nervous system and ultimately, by reducing the sympathetic stimulation to the blood vessels and the heart. They primarily block the adrenergic receptors and inhibit their activity. Anti-adrenergic agents reduce the heart rate and relax the blood vessels, which ultimately reduces the blood pressure. This is helpful in treating conditions such as hypertension, angina, and arrhythmia.

Therapeutic innovations, increased disease awareness, and government intervention in curbing the number of deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases have helped in reducing the mortality rate. Statistics published by the American Health Association suggests that the mortality rate per 100,000 reduced from 342.9 in 2000 to 236.6 in 2010 in the U.S. Statins is a major drug class that includes blockbuster drugs such as Lipitor (atorvastatin calcium) and Crestor (rosuvastatin). However, the percentage of prescribing of these drugs in hospital settings is negligible compared to other cardiovascular drugs such as Novarsc (amlodipine), Diovan (valsartan), and VESIcare (solifenacin succinate). The global antiadrenergic agents market for cardiology was valued at US$ 452.6 Mn in 2013 and is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

The global antiadrenergic agents market can be segmented based on type, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market can be divided into α blockers and β blockers. The α blockers segment can be further categorized into equilibrium type and non-equilibrium type. The equilibrium type of α blockers further comprise selective and non-selective antiadrenergic drugs.

Selective drugs consist of α 1 selective drugs and α 2 selective drugs. Similarly, β blockers have been divided into non-selective β blockers and selective β blockers. Non-selective β blockers exhibit membrane-stabilizing activity without intrinsic sympathomimetic activity. Some examples of non-selective β Blockers are timolol, propranolol, and sotalol. Examples of selective β blockers include atenolol, metoprolol, acebutolol, esmolol, and butoxamine. Based on distribution channel, the global antiadrenergic agents market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Based on geography, the global antiadrenergic agents market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. North America accounts for a major market share owing to extensive research and development activities, favorable reimbursement policies, and advanced health care infrastructure in the region. Implementation of the Affordable Care Act has imposed significant limitations on hospitals as well as pharmaceutical companies with respect to costing of new drugs.

Europe follows North America in the market for antiadrenergic agents, due to comprehensive intellectual property protection and presence of companies and organizations involved in research in the region. However, lack of proper reimbursement and regulatory framework pertaining to new drug development is a key restraint to the market in Europe. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in other regions of the world is likely to boost the antiadrenergic agents market in these regions during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global antiadrenergic agents market are Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Pliva, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer, Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

