Automotive and Military End-users Fueling Demand for Underfill Material Market

There is little doubting the prosperity that the electronics industry has attained over the years but in the past decade, on the back of advent of portable, smaller, and lighter products, the electronic product manufacturers have had plenty of meat to feed-off from. The radical manner in which electronic gadgets such as smartphones and tablets have become ubiquitous, various smaller aspects or segments have gained impetus, including the market for underfill materials.

Underfill materials act as a filler in the semiconductor industry to provide increased resistance and achieve strength, and according to this business intelligence study – the demand for the same will be propagating at an impressive CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. In terms volume, the global underfill materials market is poised to produce a demand for 847,897 Kg by the end of 2024, substantially more than 495,022 Kg that were required in 2017. Revenue-wise, the global underfill materials market is estimated to be worth US$448.3 mn by 2024.

Automotive and Military End-users Fueling Demand

Apart from the escalating demand for handheld electronic products, the underfill material market is also gaining traction from top-upped military budgets of several emerging economies and the flourishing aerospace industry. In both these end use industries, underfill materials are used to impart reliability to portable electronic products and make them capable of withstanding stress. The automotive industry is another opportune end-user for the vendors operating in the underfill materials market, wherein electronic components are now increasingly used and underfill materials enhance the strength of solder joints and thermal cycling board level reliability.

Reducing Profit Margins Hindering Market’s Growth

Many high-end devices are migrating from wire bond to flip chip bonding in order to leverage the advantages such as board area reduction up to 95%, high speed electrical performance, more durable interconnection, and lower cost for high volume production. This in turn is expected to positively impact the sales volume of underfill materials. On the other hand, factors such as constantly reducing profit margins for underfill suppliers as the end users are seeking lower cost packaging solutions and considerable cost of research and development are a few restraints mitigating the growth of the underfill materials market.

Rising demand for mobile electronic products, increasing demand from the military and aerospace end-users, growing popularity of copper pillars, development of low-k underfill by several companies, and entrance of new players with niche technology are some of the key factors driving the demand in the global underfill materials market. In addition to that, the analysts have notified for a few trends such as transition towards cost effective underfills and consolidations by major players by the means of M&A. Conversely, downward pricing pressure and high cost of research and development activities for the development of new products are challenging the underfill materials market from achieving greater peaks.

