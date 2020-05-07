Automotive Battery Management System Market SWOT Analysis to 2027 Top Companies are Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Continental AG, Dana, Gentherm, Hanon Systems

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Automotive Battery Management System Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Automotive Battery Management System Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

The overall battery system in an electric vehicle is a combination of multiple components such as battery module, sensors, controllers, thermal management systems, and battery management systems. The designs and specifications of these battery systems vary vastly from vehicle to vehicle. A battery management system collects data from various systems and based on this data, the individual cells are operated and balanced effectively to ensure safe operations. In general, a battery management system comprises of battery management controller, the cell supervising circuit, and high voltage sensor device. In hybrid, electric, and plug-in vehicles, battery management systems offer scalable control module for batteries. These systems ensure functional safety and integration of various software modules. With growing concerns regarding environmental protection and positive initiatives taken by governments to reduce emissions, the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is anticipated to grow at an impressive pace during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles will have a direct impact on the demand of battery management systems. Being a crucial part of an electric vehicle’s battery system, the market growth of these systems is anticipated to see an unprecedented growth over the course of next few years.

The automotive battery management system market is categorized based on vehicle type and geography. On the basis of vehicle type which is sub segmented trucks, buses, and off-highway vehicles. Trucks are further bifurcated into light commercial vehicle (LCV) and medium & heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV). Buses are sub segmented into school bus, transit bus, mini bus, and coach/motor coach. Off-highway vehicles are fragmented into dump trucks, loader, excavator, tractors, and others. The bus segment dominated the automotive battery management system market, and the same is anticipated to continue dominating the market throughout the forecast period. Geographically, the automotive battery management system market is classified based on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Battery Management System market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Automotive Battery Management System market in these regions.

The report segments the global automotive battery management system market as follows:

Global Automotive Battery Management System Market – By Vehicle Type

Bus School Bus Transit Bus Minibus Coach/Motor Coach Others

Trucks Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Off-highway Vehicle Dump Trucks Loaders Excavators Tractors Other



Global Automotive Battery Management System Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Netherlands UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Rest of World (RoW) Middle East South America



