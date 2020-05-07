Brown Rice Protein Market: Latest Trends and Future Outlook by 2025

Market Outlook

In the global protein market, brown rice protein market is gaining the worldwide recognition owing to its high amino acid content. The brown rice protein is a type of plant protein and is extracted from the brown rice. Brown rice protein contains the minimal amount of other nutrients such as fats, dietary fibers, and others and has 90-95% of protein content, Brown rice protein is more economical than the other protein alternatives available in the protein market. Increasing number of gymnasts and athletes has led to an increase in the demand of the protein powder and brown rice protein has the potential to fulfill this demand. In the global brown rice protein market, the demand of the brown rice protein is increasing in North America and the European regions and North America also accounts for the highest production of the brown rice protein. Due to increase in demand for brown rice protein market, it would be anticipated that there would be higher returns for investors on brown rice protein in near future.

Increasing popularity among the health-conscious customers:-

The demand for brown rice protein is increasing among the health conscious customers, bodybuilders, and the athletes. In addition, the popularity of brown rice protein is increasing among the customers which prefer to consume only plant-based protein. In many works of literature, it has been shown that plant-based protein products are generally healthier than the animal protein products. In the global protein market, the demand for brown rice protein is increasing at a robust growth rate in the food and beverage industry and also in the pharmaceutical industry. In the food and beverage industry, the demand for brown rice protein is increasing as a dietary supplement and nutraceuticals as energy source owing to its high protein content less fat, zero cholesterol. In addition, brown rice protein is more economical than other sources of proteins and does not contain artificial sweetener for the enhancement of its taste. Brown rice protein is also used in the animal feed to increase the overall protein content. Brown rice protein is free from the milk protein lactose, which is the major advantage in consuming brown rice protein powder. On the other hand, high content of cysteine, methionine and sulfur-containing amino acids is also making the brown rice protein popular among pharmaceutical industries.

Global Brown Rice Protein Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global brown rice protein market are Axiom Foods Inc., Pure Food Company LLC AIDP Inc., Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., North Coast Naturals, Graden of Life, Nutrition Resource Inc., The Green Labs LLC, Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd., Top Health Ingredients Inc., Nutribiotic, Z-Company. More food industry is showing their keen interest to bring the brown rice protein in their product portfolio, it is expected to increase the demand for brown rice protein in the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The demand for brown rice protein will increase due to increasing food and beverage industry throughout the globe. Increasing trend of bodybuilding among the population is fuelling the demand for brown rice protein in the market. Many food companies are offering products containing brown rice protein content. Apart from all the factors increasing health awareness among the population has led to an increase in the demand for brown rice protein over the forecast period.

Brown Rice Protein Market: Regional Outlook:-

North America and Europe account the highest consumption of processed food and companies like Axiom Foods Inc., The Green Labs Llc, and Graden of Life are situated where it can be anticipated that the demand of the brown rice protein will increase in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific to witness a robust growth rate owing to growth in fitness aware population and growing food industries over the forecast period ensuing speedy procurement of brown rice protein within the place through the key players. In addition, the demand for brown rice protein is increased in the Latin America region owing to its increasing consumption of the brown rice protein. Increasing awareness and urbanization in the Middle East and African countries is expected to increase the establishment of food companies in the forecast period.

