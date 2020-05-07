The report “Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Statistics And Research Analysis Released In Latest Report” has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market comprehensively describes the market and prognosticates it to depict a highly illustrious growth during the forthcoming years. The report offers in-depth analysis of current and future Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market outlook across the globe. The report is projected to help readers with the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. Along with this, the compilation is intended to help readers with the thorough analysis of recent trend, competitive landscape of the global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market during the forecast period.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are : Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systèmes, AECOM, Tekla Corporation, Nemetschek, Trimble Navigation Limited, Intergraph Corporation, ASSA ABLOY Group, 4M Building Solutions .

Scope of Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market: The global Building Information Modelling (BIM) market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.This Building Information Modelling (BIM) market report provides a comprehensive analysis of: Industry Overview of Building Information Modelling (BIM). Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Building Information Modelling (BIM) market. Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis. Major Manufacturers Analysis of Building Information Modelling (BIM). Development Trend of Analysis of Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market. Building Information Modelling (BIM) Overall Market Overview. Building Information Modelling (BIM) Regional Market Analysis. Consumers Analysis of Building Information Modelling (BIM). Building Information Modelling (BIM) Marketing Type Analysis.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Building Information Modelling (BIM) market share and growth rate of Building Information Modelling (BIM) for each application, including-

Architecture

Sustainability

Structures

Mechanical

Electrical and Plumbing (Mep)

Construction

Facility Management

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Building Information Modelling (BIM) market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Software

Services

Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Report Structure at a Glance:

Executive summary, market introduction, Building Information Modelling (BIM) market definition.

Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.

Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.

Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.

Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.

In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.

Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market structure and competition analysis.



