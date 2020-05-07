Burner Management System (BMS) Industry – Riding on Regulatory and Change in Consumer Preferences

AMA recently published a detailed study of over 180+ pages in its database on ‘Burner Management System (BMS)’ market covering important market facts and key development scenario that are shaping the market. The study not just provides market size break-up by revenue and volume* for potential countries and business segments but also commentary on trending factors, growth drivers. Some of the profiled players from the coverage included in the study are ABB (Switzerland),Born Inc. (United States),Honeywell International Inc. (United States),Schneider Electric (France),Pilz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan),Siemens AG (Germany),Emerson Electric Co. (United States),Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (United States),Titan Logix Corp. (Canada),Zeeco, Inc. (United States)

Burner management system (BMS) ensures the safety operation, monitoring, and control of fuel firing equipment and can be regarded as a flame safeguard system. It monitors the main burner flame and restrains the fuel flow if the flame is not detected during the operation, every the operation starts it checks the condition whether it is appropriate or not and if there is a problem, the BMS will alert the operator of the unsafe situation.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Separate Control, Integrated Control), Application (Boilers, Ovens and Furnaces, Fluid Heaters, Refining, Upstream Oil & Gas Production, Others), Components (Burner, Controller, Flame Detector, Igniter, Valves), End User (Oil and Gas Industry, Power and Energy Sector, Chemicals Industry, Mining Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Others)

What’s Trending in Market:

Growing Research and Development in Industrial Safety System

Increasing Use of Burner Management System in Oil and Gas Industry

Growth Drivers:

Growing Industrialisation Across the World is Increasing the Demand for the Burner Management System

Need for Ensuring Safety in the Startup and Shutdown of Fuel Firing Equipment

What Challenges Industry Wants to Overcome:

Safety Hazards Related Risks Associated with Handling of Burner Management System

Stringent Regulatory Norms Associated

Lack of Efficiency and Fuel Emission Because of Burner Management System can hinder the Market Growth Due to its Effect on Environment

Country Level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Table of Contents

Global Burner Management System (BMS) Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Burner Management System (BMS) Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Burner Management System (BMS) Market Forecast

