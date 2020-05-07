Cancer Profiling And Pathways Market 2023 Upcoming Growth, Potential Players & Emerging Trends

The global market for cancer profiling technologies should grow from $45.2 billion in 2018 to $90.6 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

Cancer biomarkers have gained significant importance in the drug-development process, and the market is an emerging segment. To gain an understanding of the market dynamics, market size and competitive landscape, a detailed analysis of cancer biomarker market and cancer profiling technologies and new developments is needed. Microarray technologies provide analysis of tens of thousands of molecules for a variety of assays, including drug binding, molecular interactions, enzyme activity and pathway identification. These microarrays, which include DNA microarrays, protein microarrays, tissue microarrays, low complexity microarrays and carbohydrate microarrays, are excellent tools for gene expression profiling, biomarker profiling and diagnostics.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers use microarrays to streamline drug target identification, selection, validation and predictive testing. Rapid growth in the clinical research and diagnostic devices markets holds great potential for applications of microarray technology, including basic research, clinical trials and diagnostic devices. This report examines various microarray platforms and the technologies that are utilized to detect DNA and proteins for the purpose of drug discovery, disease diagnosis and disease monitoring. This report also examines companies that are actively developing and marketing microarray instrumentation or microarray biochips.

The report categorizes the biomarkers and profiling market and provides market data, market drivers, trends and opportunities, top-selling products, key players and competitive outlook. This report will also provide market tables and also provides company profiles.

This report analyzes the cancer profiling and pathways market: technologies market, tools market, and application market (diagnosis, drug development and discovery). This report also examines recent studies, microRNA detection and profiling, clinically oriented microRNA profiling in several human cancers. The report covers epigenetic, methylation and miRNA products in development, products in clinical trials, currently marketed and clinical-stage development products. Relationship between miRNAs and epigenetics is also examined. This report categorizes the market for epigenetics, forecasting the market value in revenue by analyzing the current and future trends in research, diagnostics and therapeutics industries. This report also looks at SNPs analysis instruments, reagents, software and services, providing information critical to understanding the business behind this new technology.

The following technologies and segments are excluded from this report: detailed instruments, pharmacogenomics, combinatorial chemistry, biochip, bioinformatics and high-throughput screening (HTS). Uses of emerging technologies in drug discovery such as lab-on-a-chip (LOAC), nanotechnology, and RNA interference (RNAi) also are not discussed here.

Report Includes:

– 91 tables

– An overview of the global market for cancer profiling and pathways

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Discussion of products in this market, newly emerging tools, diagnostics and therapeutics, and their impacts on the market

– Examination of evolving methods, such as microarray analysis, multiplex PCR, and quantitative real-time PCR, which are integral to deciphering molecular mechanisms involved in gene function, biological development, and disease progression, and are important tools in the discovery and development of new drug targets and diagnostic biomarkers

– Identification of important cancer profiling techniques, market shares by types of products on the market, and market shares by company, as well as types of cancers and biomarkers

– Coverage of epigenetic, methylation, and miRNA products in development, products in clinical trials and currently marketed, and clinical-stage development products

– Company profiles of key players in the market

Summary

The global healthcare industry is undergoing key developments, advanced point-of-care diagnostics, availability of cost-effective treatment modalities and personalized medicine, which not only offers efficient early stage diagnosis, while also treating cancer conditions in order to reduce the overall healthcare cost and disease burden. This is one technology which has the potential to revolutionize cancer therapeutics and diagnostics in the healthcare sector.

An effective management and administration of targeted therapeutics and monitoring of cancer condition requires frequent profiling of patient’s tumor mutations. Currently, the profiling of cancer has become very critical for cancer diagnosis, clinical trials, research and drug development efforts. With the launch of novel and efficacious targeted therapies that are developed and approved, profiling of tumors will become essential for therapy, patient selection and monitoring.

It is critical to understand the multivariate nature of cancer is and drug response also depends on molecular profiling at genetic, epigenetic and protein levels. Biomarkers, as defined by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), are “characteristics that are objectively measured and evaluated as an indicator of normal biologic processes, pathogenic processes, or pharmacologic responses to a therapeutic intervention.” A biomarker has to be reliable, measurable, specific and predicative.

Cancer is a highly heterogenous disease involving dysregulation of multiple pathways regulating many fundamental cell processes such as growth, death, proliferation, differentiation and migration. Minor differences and subtle feedback nuances such as tumor microenvironments and endocrine feedback loops, often translate into major differences between cancers, and between patients who have the same cancers. These activities of molecular networks that orchestrate metabolic or cytoskeletal processes, or harmonize these by signal transduction, are altered in a complex manner by many genetic mutations in concert with the environmental context. The challenge is to understand these multivariate

dysregulations, with respect to both to how it arises from diverse genetic mutations and to how it can be treated. High-throughput experimental platform technologies ranging from genomic sequencing to transcriptomic, proteomic and metabolomic profiling are now commonly used for molecular-level characterization of tumor cells and surrounding tissues.

The major causes of cancer are infection and chronic inflammation. In this report, a general overview of the connection between cancer profiling technologies and cancer is provided. A better insight of these connections can yield novel diagnostic, preventive, and therapeutic strategies to reduce the global cancer burden. Gene expression profiling methods enable the detection and measurement of multiple expressed gene transcripts in a single RNA sample. Newer and improved methods for microarray analysis, multiplex PCR and quantitative real-time PCR are integral to deciphering the molecular mechanisms involved in gene function, cancer development and disease progression, and are important

tools in the discovery and development of new drug targets and diagnostic biomarkers. Innovative tools and techniques for sequencing and tumor profiling are growing and may represent excellent opportunities for life science suppliers.

