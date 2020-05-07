Cocoa Enhancers Market- Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecast | 2019-2028

Market Outlook

Cocoa enhancers are compounds that are added to food and beverages to supplement the natural cocoa flavor. Cocoa has a unique position in the flavors industry due to its soft melt?in?the?mouth and unique sensory properties. The cocoa aroma is contributed by various compounds, including the non-volatile and volatile chemical components. Various technological enhancements have been done to enhance the cocoa flavor, combining chemical, physical and biological factors of multiple cocoa alternatives. Cocoa enhancers are gaining traction due to their use in healthy foods and specifically, among children, who prefer chocolate to cocoa flavors.

Cocoa enhancers are low-cost cocoa substitutes offering similar flavor, quality and nutrition as that of cocoa. One of the biggest advantages of Cocoa enhancers is that their thermal stability, strength and flavor impact is identical to that of cocoa. Europe followed by North America is projected to dominate the cocoa enhancers market, in terms of consumption, due to higher concentration base of cocoa end-use industries. Among various end-uses of cocoa enhancers, chocolate and confectionery are projected to drive high demand for cocoa enhancers over the forecast period. Chocolate processing is concentrated in European countries, mainly the Netherlands, which will be a potential country for the use of cocoa enhancers.

Reasons for Covering this Title

A rise in demand for overall cocoa alternatives due to increasing cocoa prices and fluctuating supply of cocoa annually is expected. Between 2010 and 17, world’s cocoa production grew at the rate of 0.99%, while world cocoa grindings increased at the rate of 1.16%, indicating a supply-demand gap for cocoa, which has compelled end-use industries using cocoa as an ingredient to look for cocoa alternatives, including cocoa enhancers. Africa holds nearly 72% of world’s cocoa production share and indicates higher supply concentration. This scenario also has encouraged distant countries to utilize their existing natural and synthetic ingredients as cocoa enhancers which are compatible with the intended product applications.

Global Cocoa Enhancers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Cocoa Enhancers market are Chefs Flavours Ltd, Charkit Chemical, PureCircle, Signature Flavors, Flavor Dynamics, Inc., Weber Flavors and Taytonn, among others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Changing consumption patterns along with growing demand for cocoa alternatives has opened opportunities for cocoa enhancers. This scenario has encouraged various food and beverage ingredient companies to introduce innovative products including cocoa enhancers to meet consumer demand for cocoa flavor. Additionally, growing consumer demand for lower-fat and low-sugar content ingredients for cocoa-end use products will also have a positive impact on the cocoa enhancers market.

Innovation in processing technology will further enable cocoa enhancer manufacturers to adopt various raw materials with a broader range of flavors, textures, along with higher acceptability by consumers. Cocoa enhancer manufacturers are also focusing on specific country and regional profiles to launch products aligned with regional demand. In-depth consumer research is carried by cocoa enhancer manufacturers to understand the emerging flavor profiles. Clean labeling of products might limit the growth of the cocoa enhancer market to an extent as consumers prefer natural ingredients.

