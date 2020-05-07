Global 3D Printing Metal Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2025

The global 3D Printing Metal Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The main reason after the progress of 3D printing metals market is that these nations are progressing at a speed in terms of populace and budget that eventually outcomes the growth per capita ingestion.

major players operating in the 3D Printing Metal market include:

The proposed spectators in the Global 3D Printing Metals Market are Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, 3D printing metal manufacturers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global 3D Printing Metals Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global 3D Printing Metals Market are companies like EOS GmbH (Germany), Materialise (Belgium), voxeljet AG (Germany), Renishaw plc (UK), 3D Systems, Inc (US), Optomec, Inc (US), CRS Holdings Inc (Carpenter Technology Corporation) (US), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Concept Laser GmbH (Germany), SLM Solutions (Germany) and GKN Aerospace (UK).

Major segments covered in the 3D Printing Metal Market report include:

The Global 3D Printing Metals Market has been segmented and split up by form into powder and filament. The powder division is expected to lead the global market in the upcoming times due to its wide-ranging request in end-use activities across the technologies such as sheet lamination, binder jetting, material jetting, etc. The technology sector has been split into sheet lamination, binder jetting, material extrusion, material jetting, vat photopolymerization and others. The material extrusion portion is anticipated to list a CAGR of around 30.64% among the evaluation cycle. Based on application, the global 3D printing metals market has been categorized into aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, building & construction and other segments too. The aerospace & defense segment conducted the heaviest market share and is forecasted to display a sign of around CAGR 26.93% during the said forecast period due to growing growth from the last 2 years. The healthcare section is estimated to be the greatest expanding sector with around a CAGR of 29.94% during the review phase. Based the material part, the global 3D printing metals market has been divided further into Inconel, titanium, nickel, aluminum, stainless steel, etc. and others. The titanium material piece is likely to register around a CAGR of 28.42%. Aluminum and Nickel materials are also projected to watch an incredible development owing to ever-increasing concentrations in the aerospace and automotive trades respectively.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1 Global 3D Printing Metal Market, By Material

1.1.2 Global 3D Printing Metal Market, By Form

1.1.3 Global 3D Printing Metal Market, By Technology

1.1.4 Global 3D Printing Metal Market, By Application

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

2.6 Key Buying Criteria

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing Demand in the Aerospace and Automotive Industries

5.2.2 Increasing Application in the Healthcare Industry

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 High Material Cost

5.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Growth Avenues in the Manufacturing Sector

5.5 Challenge

5.5.1 Quality Assurance in 3D Printing

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Materials Suppliers

6.1.2 3D Printing Metal Producers

6.1.3 Distribution Channel

6.1.4 End-Use Industries

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7 Global 3D Printing Metal Market, by Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Titanium

7.3 Aluminum

7.4 Stainless Steel

7.5 Nickel

7.6 Inconel

7.7 Others



