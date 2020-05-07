Global AWS Managed Services Market – Future Outlook On Industry Size, Share & Revenue Till 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “AWS Managed Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

AWS Managed Services market – Overview

The “AWS Managed Services market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report provides analysis of the AWS Managed Services market for the period 2017 to 2026, wherein the years from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period, and 2017 is considered as the base year. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the expansion of the AWS Managed Services market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the expansion of the market during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the expansion of the market, in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn), across different geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region-wise, prominent countries/regions covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K, India, China, Australia, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global AWS Managed Services Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global AWS Managed Services market provides a detailed cross-segment and cross-country analysis based on the different segments including ‘service type’. Based on service type, the AWS Managed Services market is segmented into advisory services, cloud migration services, and operations services. Furthermore, based on region, the AWS managed services market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Global AWS Managed Services Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to, company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-hand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

While arriving at the final numbers of the AWS Managed Services market, we have considered only the revenue generated by AWS Managed Services’ Advanced and Premier Consulting partners for the respective years.

Global AWS Managed Services Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market including Accenture plc., DXC Technology Company, Rackspace Inc., Capgemini, and Slalom LLC. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by expanding their current AWS and managed hosting service offerings. For instance, in November 2017, Accenture plc. expanded its AWS capabilities with three new offerings including cloud native development, data centricity, and analytics on AWS, and applied intelligence on AWS through AABG (Accenture AWS Business Group). Additionally, in November 2017, Rackspace, an IT infrastructure services provider, completed the acquisition of New Jersey, U.S.-based Datapipe, a leading information technology company that engages in managed hosting and provides cloud computing services, globally.

Global AWS Managed Services Market

Global AWS Managed Services Market, by Service Type

Advisory Services

Cloud Migration Services

Operations Services

AWS Managed Services Market : The Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

