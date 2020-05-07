Global Beacon Market Dynamics & Business Overview On Ongoing Trends upto 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Beacon Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Beacon Market – Overview

The “Beacon Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report provides analysis of the beacon market for the period 2016–2026, wherein the years from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the beacon market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, U.K, India, China, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global Beacon Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global beacon market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including end-use industry, technology, and component. Based on application, the global beacon market is segmented into Retail, Advertising, and Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare and Others. Others include Sports and Museum. Additionally, by Technology, the global beacon market is segmented into iBeacon, Eddystone and others. Others include AltBeacon and GeoBeacon. By component, the market is segmented into hardware and software.

Global Beacon Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-hand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These helps us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Beacon Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well established players of the market including Aruba Networks Inc, Gimbal, Estimote Inc., Kontakt.io and Radius Networks, Inc. among others. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by innovating novel beacon lights. For instance, in June 2017, Aruba Networks Inc. has further altered its offerings which uses Internet of Things (IoT), by introducing a location based asset tracking solution in collaboration with its wireless platforms. This can have a positive impact on the beacon offerings of the company. Additionally, in April 2018, Kontakt.io formed a partnership with Cassia Networks, a Bluetooth IoT solution provider to offer enhanced Bluetooth beacon offerings to its customers.

Global Beacon Market

Global Beacon Market, by End-use Industry

Retail

Advertising

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Global Beacon Market, by Technology

iBeacon

Eddystone

Others

Global Beacon Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Beacon Market : The Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

